Pangaea Ventures Increases Position in Sonida Senior Living

Fintel reports that Pangaea Ventures, L.P. has filed a 13D/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.68MM shares of Sonida Senior Living, Inc. Common Stock (SNDA). This represents 10.15% of the company.

In their previous filing dated December 5, 2022 they reported 0.61MM shares and 9.10% of the company, an increase in shares of 11.43% and an increase in total ownership of 1.05% (calculated as current – previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests -7.85% Downside

As of January 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Sonida Senior Living, Inc. is $13.26. The forecasts range from a low of $13.13 to a high of $13.65. The average price target represents a decrease of -7.85% from its latest reported closing price of $14.39.

The projected annual revenue for Sonida Senior Living, Inc. is $274MM, an increase of 32.44%. The projected annual EPS is $-8.31.

Fund Sentiment

There are 48 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sonida Senior Living, Inc. Common Stock. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 4.35%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to Sonida Senior Living, Inc. Common Stock is 0.5002%, a decrease of 21.3200%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.40% to 4,349,517 shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Conversant Capital LLC holds 2,985,481 shares representing 46.97% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Arbiter Partners Capital Management LLC holds 616,158 shares representing 9.69% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 619,580 shares, representing a decrease of 0.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNDA by 21.17% over the last quarter.

Solas Capital Management, LLC holds 276,971 shares representing 4.36% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 200,451 shares, representing an increase of 27.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SNDA by 9.21% over the last quarter.

Velan Capital Investment Management LP holds 82,832 shares representing 1.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies Llc holds 58,491 shares representing 0.92% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 68,391 shares, representing a decrease of 16.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SNDA by 20.94% over the last quarter.

Sonida Senior Living Inc Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Dallas-based Sonida Senior Living Corporation is a leading owner-operator of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities and services for senior adults. The Company’s 73 communities are home to nearly 7,000 residents across 18 states and provide compassionate, resident-centric service and care as well as engaging programming. Sonida Senior Living offers seniors the freedom and opportunity to successfully, comfortably and happily age in place.

This article originally appeared on Fintel