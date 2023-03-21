PHC Holdings Now Owns 15.41% of Senseonics

Fintel reports that PHC Holdings has filed a 13D/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 86.89MM shares of Senseonics Holdings Inc (SENS). This represents 15.41% of the company.

In their previous filing dated November 5, 2020 they reported 68.30MM shares and 24.80% of the company, an increase in shares of 27.22% and a decrease in total ownership of 9.39% (calculated as current – previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 122.65% Upside

As of March 20, 2023, the average one-year price target for Senseonics Holdings is $1.84. The forecasts range from a low of $0.61 to a high of $3.15. The average price target represents an increase of 122.65% from its latest reported closing price of $0.82.

The projected annual revenue for Senseonics Holdings is $32MM, an increase of 93.72%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.16.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 307 funds or institutions reporting positions in Senseonics Holdings. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 1.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SENS is 0.04%, an increase of 45.24%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.95% to 122,924K shares. The put/call ratio of SENS is 0.24, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX – Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,948K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM – iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 10,703K shares representing 2.23% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,021K shares, representing an increase of 6.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SENS by 24.53% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 8,407K shares representing 1.75% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,928K shares, representing an increase of 5.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SENS by 23.44% over the last quarter.

Masters Capital Management holds 7,000K shares representing 1.46% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX – Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,197K shares representing 1.29% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,899K shares, representing an increase of 4.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SENS by 21.00% over the last quarter.

Senseonics Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company focused on the design, development and commercialization of transformational glucose monitoring products designed to help people with diabetes confidently live their lives with ease. Senseonics’ CGM systems, Eversense® and Eversense® XL, include a small sensor inserted completely under the skin that communicates with a smart transmitter worn over the sensor. The glucose data are automatically sent every 5 minutes to a mobile app on the user’s smartphone.

