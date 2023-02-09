Investing

Before the Bell: Google Holds History's Most Expensive Press Event While Twitter Burns

Paul Ausick
February 9, 2023 7:33 am

Premarket action on Thursday had the three major U.S. indexes trading higher. The Dow Jones industrials were up 0.63%, the S&P 500 up 0.74% and the Nasdaq 1.12% higher.

All 11 market sectors closed lower Wednesday, with communications services (−4.13%) and utilities (−1.71%) posting the day’s largest losses. Real estate (−0.29) and health care (−0.31%) gave up the least. The Dow closed 0.61% lower, the S&P 500 down 1.11% and the Nasdaq down 1.68%. Two-year Treasuries dropped two basis points to close at 4.45%, and 10-year notes dipped by four basis points to 3.63%. Oil gained 1.3% and traded up by about 0.2% early Thursday morning at $78.77.

Wednesday’s trading volume was well below the five-day average. New York Stock Exchange losers led winners by 2,045 to 1,009, while Nasdaq advancers led decliners by about 2 to 1.

The weekly report on claims for unemployment benefits will be released before markets open Thursday morning. Economists estimate that 194,000 new claims were filed last week, up from 183,000 filed a week earlier. Continuing claims, which lag by a week, totaled 1.655 million in the week ending January 21, down by 11,000 from the prior week.

The University of Michigan consumer sentiment index is due out on Friday.

Among S&P 500 stocks, Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ: FTNT) added 10.9% on Wednesday after hammering earnings estimates. The cybersecurity company reported earnings per share were up 76% year over year and revenue increased by 33%. First-quarter guidance was better than expected, too.

Lumen Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: LUMN) plunged by 20.84% following a dismal earnings report and weak guidance. Absent its former high dividend, which the company last paid in August 2022, Lumen’s stock has fallen by nearly two-thirds.

The award for most expensive product introduction of all time has been snared by Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL). The company’s artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot, Bard, was hastily announced on Monday and, in a promotional video released at an event in Paris Wednesday, Bard muffed a question. To get the full experience, click on the Play button in this tweet:

That answer cost Alphabet about $100 billion in market cap.

To be fair, Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT) stole Alphabet’s thunder by sneaking in its own AI-enabled Bing search engine on Tuesday and the search giant had to put its demo together in a hurry. A Google spokesperson issued a comment:

This highlights the importance of a rigorous testing process, something that we’re kicking off this week with our Trusted Tester program. We’ll combine external feedback with our own internal testing to make sure Bard’s responses meet a high bar for quality, safety and groundedness in real-world information.

Meanwhile, in the mostly real world, former Twitter board chair and co-CEO of Salesforce, Bret Taylor, announced on LinkedIn Wednesday that he and Clay Bavor, vice-president of Google’s experimental division, Google Labs, will begin next month “to create a new company to apply AI to solve some of the most important problems in business.”

Taylor was chair at Twitter when Tesla CEO Elon Musk offered to buy Twitter for $44 billion. When Musk tried to escape, Taylor was the guy who sued Musk to force him to pay up.

ALSO READ: Central Banks Are Loading the Boat on Gold. Should You? 6 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Leaders

Taylor won and the rest of us lost. Wednesday’s installment of Twitter’s impending doom began with the shutdown of the social media’s free API. That broke a number of services and, probably, was responsible for some Twitter users receiving a message that they had reached their daily limit of tweets or had too many followers. Stuff like this happens when a company fires two-thirds of its workforce.

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you’re ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.
Read more: Investing, FTNT, GOOGL, LUMN, MSFT, premarket trading

Editors' Picks

5 'Strong Buy' Stocks Trading Under $10 That Also Have Huge Dividends

Time to Sell the Bear Market Rally and Move to 7 'Strong Buy' Big-Dividend...

Big Tech Is on a Huge Roll: 7 Stocks to Buy Now That Pay Big Dividends

Monday's Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Boeing, Cardinal Health,...