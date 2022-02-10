Thursday's 10 Premarket Winners and Losers Include Datadog, Disney and Twitter

The three major U.S. equities indexes closed higher for a second consecutive day on Wednesday, with stocks opening higher and all three indexes holding on or rising throughout the regular trading session. The Dow Jones industrials closed up by 0.9%, the S&P 500 up 1.5%, and the Nasdaq up 2.1%. Among S&P 500 stocks, winners outnumbered losers by more than five to one in Wednesday trading. All 11 sectors closed higher, led by communications services (up 2.8%), real estate (up 2.4%) and technology (up 2.2%). Consumer closed essentially flat on the day.

At around 7:00 a.m. ET Thursday morning, S&P 500 futures traded down about 0.2%, the Nasdaq was down about 0.3% and the Dow traded up by 0.1%.

Crude oil settled at $89.66 on Wednesday and traded up by around 0.9% in early trading Thursday at $90.47. The 10-year/two-year U.S. Treasury note spread ended the day at 0.57%, down four basis points from Tuesday’s settlement. The yield curve had widened by about two basis points in premarket trading Thursday.

Here are the five S&P 500 stocks that closed with the largest gains on Wednesday: Omnicom (up 14.19%), Enphase Energy (up 12.03%), Chipotle (up 10.16%), Paycom (up 8.93%) and Fox (up 7.42%).



Wednesday’s biggest losers among S&P 500 stocks were CVS Health (down 5.45%), Incyte (down 2.55%), CDW (down 2.46%), Allstate (down 1.97%) and Henry Schein (down 1.66%).

Among Thursday’s premarket leaders was Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG), which traded up by around 20%, at $187.33 in a 52-week range of $69.73 to $199.68. The cloud monitoring and analytics company reported quarterly results before markets opened Thursday morning that beat on both the top and bottom lines. Free cash flow for the year totaled $250.5 million.

Twilio Inc. (NYSE: TWLO) traded up about 18.6%, at $239.50 in a 52-week range of $172.61 to $457.30. The cloud communications platform provider posted a smaller loss than expected and hammered revenue estimates. It appears that Twilio delivered far more than investors expected.

Twitter Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) traded up nearly 9% in Thursday’s premarket to $41.19, in a 52-week range of $32.05 to $80.75. When the social media giant reported results Thursday morning, it missed earnings per share (EPS) estimates by a penny and fell short of revenue estimates by around $5.5 million. But it issued guidance in line with analysts’ estimates and said it would repurchase $4 billion in stock. That amounts to about 13% of the company’s market cap as of Wednesday’s closing bell.

