Unusual Call Option Trade in Adapthealth Worth $185.00K

An February 16, 2023 at 14:14:23 (ET) an unusually large $185.00K block of Call contracts in Adapthealth (AHCO) was bought, with a strike price of $25.00 / share, expiring in 211 days (on September 15, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was ? sigmas above the mean, placing it in the percentile of all recent large trades made in AHCO options.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.13% Upside

As of February 14, 2023, the average one-year price target for Adapthealth is $29.12. The forecasts range from a low of $25.25 to a high of $36.75. The average price target represents an increase of 32.13% from its latest reported closing price of $22.04.

The projected annual revenue for Adapthealth is $3,322MM, an increase of 14.43%. The projected annual EPS is $1.26, an increase of 127.19%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 464 funds or institutions reporting positions in Adapthealth. This is an increase of 59 owner(s) or 14.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AHCO is 0.23%, a decrease of 52.17%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.34% to 111,775K shares. The put/call ratio of AHCO is 0.23, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Oep Capital Advisors holds 13,818K shares representing 10.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SkyKnight Capital holds 8,906K shares representing 6.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Deerfield Management Company, L.p. holds 7,627K shares representing 5.66% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,224K shares, representing a decrease of 7.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AHCO by 1.30% over the last quarter.

IJR – iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,607K shares representing 4.16% ownership of the company.

Rubric Capital Management holds 3,770K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,751K shares, representing an increase of 0.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AHCO by 10.96% over the last quarter.

AdaptHealth Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

AdaptHealth is a leading provider of home healthcare equipment, medical supplies to the home and related services in the United States. AdaptHealth provides a full suite of medical products and solutions designed to help patients manage chronic conditions in the home, adapt to life and thrive. Product and services offerings include (i) sleep therapy equipment, supplies and related services (including CPAP and bi PAP services) to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea, (ii) medical devices and supplies to patients for the treatment of diabetes (including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps), (iii) home medical equipment (HME) to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities, (iv) oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home, and (v) other HME medical devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy and nutritional supply needs. The Company is proud to partner with an extensive and highly diversified network of referral sources, including acute care hospitals, sleep labs, pulmonologists, skilled nursing facilities, and clinics. AdaptHealth services beneficiaries of Medicare, Medicaid and commercial insurance payors. AdaptHealth services approximately 1.8 million patients annually in all 50 states through its network of 269 locations in 41 states.

