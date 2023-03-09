Unusual Put Option Trade in Owens & Minor Worth $169.66K

On March 8, 2023 at 15:13:51 ET an unusually large $169.66K block of Put contracts in Owens & Minor (OMI) was bought, with a strike price of $15.00 / share, expiring in 100 days (on June 16, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.00 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00 percentile of all recent large trades made in OMI options.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 36.47% Upside

As of March 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Owens & Minor is $19.79. The forecasts range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 36.47% from its latest reported closing price of $14.50.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.43.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 558 funds or institutions reporting positions in Owens & Minor. This is a decrease of 32 owner(s) or 5.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OMI is 0.20%, an increase of 9.65%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.64% to 89,185K shares. The put/call ratio of OMI is 1.40, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 7,468K shares representing 9.79% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,018K shares, representing a decrease of 7.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OMI by 28.94% over the last quarter.

IJR – iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,649K shares representing 7.41% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,579K shares, representing an increase of 1.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OMI by 25.35% over the last quarter.

William Blair Investment Management holds 3,117K shares representing 4.09% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,061K shares, representing an increase of 1.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OMI by 20.14% over the last quarter.

FCPVX – Fidelity Small Cap Value Fund holds 2,689K shares representing 3.53% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,508K shares, representing an increase of 6.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OMI by 45.45% over the last quarter.

VTSMX – Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,188K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,162K shares, representing an increase of 1.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OMI by 24.29% over the last quarter.

Owens & Minor Background Information

Owens & Minor, Inc. is a global healthcare solutions company that incorporates product manufacturing, distribution support and innovative technology services to deliver significant and sustained value across the breadth of the industry – from acute care to patients in their home. Aligned to its Mission of Empowering Its Customers to Advance HealthcareTM, more than 15,000 global teammates serve over 4,000 healthcare industry customers. A vertically-integrated, predominantly Americas-based footprint enables Owens & Minor to reliably supply its self-manufactured surgical and PPE products. This seamless value chain integrates with a portfolio of products representing 1,200 branded suppliers. Operating continuously since 1882 from its headquarters in Richmond, Virginia, Owens & Minor has grown into a FORTUNE 500 company with operations located across North America, Asia, Europe and Latin America.

