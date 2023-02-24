Unusual Call Option Trade in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares Worth $370.25K

On February 23, 2023 at 10:56:24 (ET) an unusually large $370.25K block of Call contracts in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares (SPXS) was bought, with a strike price of $18.00 / share, expiring in 57 days (on April 21, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.46 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 99.11 percentile of all recent large trades made in SPXS options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 50 funds or institutions reporting positions in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 3X Shares. This is a decrease of 14 owner(s) or 21.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPXS is 0.31%, a decrease of 57.78%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 24.59% to 4,069K shares. The put/call ratio of SPXS is 0.23, indicating a bullish outlook.

