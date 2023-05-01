Unusual Put Option Trade in Fisker Worth $354.42K

On April 28, 2023 at 10:00:46 ET an unusually large $354.42K block of Put contracts in Fisker Inc – (FSR) was bought, with a strike price of $7.00 / share, expiring in 49 day(s) (on June 16, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 2.05 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 97.83th percentile of all recent large trades made in FSR options.

This trade was first picked up on Fintel’s real time Options Flow tool, where unusual option trades are highlighted.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 404 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fisker Inc -. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FSR is 0.18%, an increase of 105.21%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.87% to 101,234K shares. The put/call ratio of FSR is 1.28, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 87.16% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Fisker Inc – is $12.24. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $22.05. The average price target represents an increase of 87.16% from its latest reported closing price of $6.54.

The projected annual revenue for Fisker Inc – is $2,165MM, an increase of 632,940.94%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$1.39.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bell Rock Capital holds 22K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Jefferies Financial Group holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

NCGFX – New Covenant Growth Fund holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Brewin Dolphin Wealth Management holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

EVAV – Direxion Daily Electric and Autonomous Vehicles Bull 2X Shares holds 21K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares, representing an increase of 17.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FSR by 29.61% over the last quarter.

Fisker Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

California-based Fisker Inc. is revolutionizing the automotive industry by developing the most emotionally desirable and eco-friendly electric vehicles on Earth. Passionately driven by a vision of a clean future for all, the company is on a mission to become the No. 1 e-mobility service provider with the world’s most sustainable vehicles.

