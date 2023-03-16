10 Biggest Companies Reporting Earnings in the Fourth Week of March 2023

The fourth quarter 2022 earnings season is now almost over. However, fewer companies mentioned the term “recession” in the conference call transcripts this time. According to the data from FactSet, the number of S&P 500 companies citing the term “recession ” on earnings calls for the fourth quarter of 2022 is 20% less than in the third quarter of 2022 and 39% below the number in the second quarter of 2022.

Despite the drop in the number of companies citing “recession” in fourth quarter 2022 earnings calls, estimated earnings were down for the first quarter of 2023 and the second quarter of 2023. Let’s take a look at the 10 biggest companies reporting earnings in the fourth week of March 2023.

Ten Biggest Companies Reporting Earnings In The Fourth Week Of March 2023

We have used the market capitalization of companies as of March 14, 2023, to rank the 10 biggest companies reporting earnings in the fourth week of March 2023. Here are the 10 biggest companies reporting earnings in the fourth week of March 2023:

10. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) is scheduled to report its earnings on March 22. Its shares are down by almost 7% in the last month but are up almost 13% year-to-date.

As of this writing, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings shares are trading at around $52.80, with a 52-week range of $38.11 to $72.27, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $3.2 billion. The stock has a PE ratio of over 35.10.

9. Foot Locker

Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL) is scheduled to report its earnings on March 20. Its shares are down by almost 8% in the last month but are up almost 9% year-to-date.

As of this writing, Foot Locker shares are trading at around $41, with a 52-week range of $23.85 to $47.22, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $3.7 billion. The stock has a PE ratio of over 9.30.

8. HealthEquity

Healthequity Inc (NASDAQ:HQY) is scheduled to report its earnings on March 21. Its shares are down by over 11% in the last month and down almost 9% year-to-date.

As of this writing, HealthEquity shares are trading at around $56, with a 52-week range of $51.43 to $79.20, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $4.4 billion.

7. GameStop

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) is scheduled to report its earnings on March 21. Its shares are down by over 16% in the last month and down over 10% year-to-date.

As of this writing, GameStop shares are trading at around $16.50, with a 52-week range of $15.41 to $49.85, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $5 billion.

6. Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) is scheduled to report its earnings on March 23. Its shares are down by over 18% in the last month and down over 4% year-to-date.

As of this writing, Commercial Metals Systems shares are trading at around $46.30, with a 52-week range of $31.47 to $58.09, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $5.4 billion. The stock has a PE ratio of over 4.40.

5. FactSet Research Systems

Factset Research Systems Inc (NYSE:FDS) is scheduled to report its earnings on March 23. Its shares are down by almost 5% in the last month but are up over 2% year-to-date.

As of this writing, FactSet Research Systems shares are trading at around $408.80, with a 52-week range of $345.92 to $474.13, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $15 billion. The stock has a PE ratio of over 37.20.

4. Chewy

Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) is scheduled to report its earnings on March 22. Its shares are down by almost 21% in the last month and up over 2% year-to-date.

As of this writing, Chewy shares are trading at around $37.90, with a 52-week range of $22.22 to $52.88, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $16.6 billion.

3. Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) is scheduled to report its earnings on March 23. Its shares are up by over 1% in the last month and up almost 7% year-to-date.

As of this writing, Darden Restaurants shares are trading at around $147.90, with a 52-week range of $110.96 to $152.08, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $17.70billion. The stock has a PE ratio of over 20.40.

2. General Mills

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) is scheduled to report its earnings on March 23. Its shares are up by almost 6% in the last month but are down over 5% year-to-date.

As of this writing, General Mills shares are trading at around $79, with a 52-week range of $61.67 to $88.34, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $47 billion. The stock has a PE ratio of over 16.60.

1. Nike

Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) is scheduled to report its earnings on March 21. Its shares are down by almost 7% in the last month but are up almost 1% year-to-date.

As of this writing, Nike shares are trading at around $117.60, with a 52-week range of $82.22 to $139.86, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $181.2 billion. The stock has a PE ratio of over 33.30.

