10 Biggest Companies Reporting Earnings in the Second Week of Feb 2023

The fourth quarter 2022 earnings season continues to be subpar for the S&P 500. As of last week, 29% of the S&P 500 companies have revealed their actual results for the fourth quarter of 2022, of which 69% reported EPS above estimates, below the 5-year average of 77%.

In terms of revenue, 60% of S&P 500 companies have posted revenue above the estimates, which is less than the 5-year average of 69%, according to the data from FactSet. Let’s take a look at the 10 biggest companies reporting earnings in the second week of February 2023.

Ten Biggest Companies Reporting Earnings In The Second Week Of Feb 2023

We have used the market capitalization of companies as of Jan. 31, 2022, to rank the 10 biggest companies reporting earnings in the second week of Feb 2023. Here are the 10 biggest companies reporting earnings in the second week of Feb 2023:

10. Fiserv

Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) is set to report its earnings on February 7. Its shares are up by almost 2% in the last three months and up almost 5% year to date. As of this writing, Fiserv shares are trading at around $105, with a 52-week range of $87.03 to $110.94, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $67 billion. It has a P/E ratio of over 33.20.

9. Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) is set to report its earnings on February 9. Its shares are up by over 8% in the last three months but are down by over 1% year to date. As of this writing, Duke Energy shares are trading at around $101, with a 52-week range of $83.76 to $116.33, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $78 billion. It has a P/E ratio of over 20.40.

8. Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) is set to report its earnings on February 7. Its shares are up by almost 2% in the last three months and up almost 11% year to date. As of this writing, Vertex Pharmaceuticals shares are trading at around $317, with a 52-week range of $225.28 to $324.75, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $82 billion. It has a P/E ratio of over 25.20.

7. PayPal Holdings

PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) is set to report its earnings on February 9. Its shares are down by over 4% in the last three months but are up by almost 12% year to date. As of this writing, PayPal Holdings shares are trading at around $79, with a 52-week range of $66.39 to $176.20, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $93 billion. It has a P/E ratio of over 40.40.

6. CVS Health

CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) is set to report its earnings on February 8. Its shares are down by almost 8% in the last three months and down almost 7% year to date. As of this writing, CVS Health shares are trading at around $87, with a 52-week range of $84.82 to $111.25, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $115 billion. It has a P/E ratio of over 36.90.

5. S&P Global

S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) is set to report its earnings on February 9. Its shares are up by almost 16% in the last three months and up over 9% year to date. As of this writing, S&P Global shares are trading at around $366, with a 52-week range of $279.32 to $423.55, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $121 billion. It has a P/E ratio of over 30.60.

4. Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) is set to report its earnings on February 9. Its shares are up by over 13% in the last three months and up almost 3% year to date. As of this writing, Philip Morris International shares are trading at around $103, with a 52-week range of $82.85 to $112.48, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $160 billion. It has a P/E ratio of over 18.40.

3. Walt Disney

Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) is set to report its earnings on February 8. Its shares are up by over 1% in the last three months and up almost 24% year to date. As of this writing, Walt Disney shares are trading at around $107, with a 52-week range of $84.07 to $157.50, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $200 billion. It has a P/E ratio of over 62.40.

2. PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) is set to report its earnings on February 9. Its shares are down by over 6% in the last three months and down almost 6% year to date. As of this writing, PepsiCo shares are trading at around $169, with a 52-week range of $153.37 to $186.84, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $233 billion. It has a P/E ratio of over 24.20.

1. AbbVie

AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) is set to report its earnings on February 9. Its shares are down by almost 1% in the last three months and down almost 10% year to date. As of this writing, AbbVie shares are trading at around $145, with a 52-week range of $133.05 to $175.91, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $258 billion. It has a P/E ratio of over 19.40.

This article originally appeared on ValueWalk