About 82% of the companies in the S&P 500 announced their Q4 2022 numbers as of last week. Of those, 68% beat their consensus estimates for earnings per share. This number is below the five-year and 10-year averages of 77% and 73%, respectively.
Similarly, 65% have reported revenues above their estimates, which is also below the five-year and 10-year averages of 69% and 63%, respectively, according to data from FactSet. Let’s take a look at the 10 biggest companies reporting earnings in the first week of March 2023.
The 10 Biggest Companies Reporting Earnings In The First Week Of March 2023
We used company market capitalizations as of Feb. 21, 2022 to rank the 10 biggest companies reporting earnings in the first week of March 2023.
10. Workday
Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) is scheduled to report its earnings on Feb. 27. Its shares are up by over 4% in the last month, bringing its year-to-date return to almost 9%.
As of the time of this writing, Workday shares are trading at around $182.90 with a 52-week range of $128.72 to $250, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $47.7 billion.
9. AutoZone
Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) is scheduled to report its earnings on Feb. 28. Its shares are up by over 9% in the last month, capping its year-to-date return at more than 4%.
As of the time of this writing, AutoZone shares are trading at around $2,570 with a 52-week range of $1,703.32 to $2,610.05, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $49.4 billion. It has a P/E ratio of over 21.5 times.
8. Snowflake
Snowflake Inc (NYSE:SNOW) is scheduled to report its earnings on Mar. 1. Its shares are up by almost 5% in the last month, flipping its year-to-date return into the green, at over 5%.
As of the time of this writing, Snowflake shares are trading at around $147.80 with a 52-week range of $110.27 to $276.87, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $49.5 billion.
7. Sempra
Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) is scheduled to report its earnings on Feb. 28. Its shares are down by over 2% in the last month but remain up almost 1% year to date.
As of the time of this writing, Sempra shares are trading at around $155.40 with a 52-week range of $131.01 to $176.47, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $49.8 billion. Its P/E ratio is around 21.8 times.
6. Occidental Petroleum
Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) is scheduled to report its earnings on Feb. 28. Its shares are down by over 7% in the last month, pulling its year-to-date return into the red, at around -5% year to date.
As of the time of this writing, Occidental Petroleum shares are trading at around $58.80 with a 52-week range of $37.56 to $77.13, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $55 billion. Its P/E ratio is around 4.9 times.
5. Target
Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) is scheduled to report its earnings on Feb. 28. Its shares are up by over 1% in the last month, increasing its year-to-date return to around 12%.
As of the time of this writing, Target shares are trading at around $165 with a 52-week range of $137.16 to $254.87, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $79 billion. Its P/E ratio is around 22.7 times.
4. Lowe’s
Lowe’s Companies Inc (NYSE:LOW) is scheduled to report its earnings on Mar. 1. Its shares are down by over 2% in the last month but remain in the green year to date, at around 1%.
As of the time of this writing, Lowe’s shares are trading at around $201 with a 52-week range of $170.12 to $238.37, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $128 billion. It’s P/E ratio is around 19.7 times.
3. Salesforce
Salesforce Inc (NYSE:CRM) is expected to report its earnings on Mar. 1. Its shares are up by over 3% in the last month, bringing its year-to-date return to almost 22%. As of the time of this writing, Salesforce shares are trading at around $161 with a 52-week range of $126.34 to $222.16, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $165 billion. Its P/E ratio is around 582.
2. Costco Wholesale
Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) is scheduled to report its earnings on Mar. 2. Its shares are up by more than 2% in the last month, bringing its year-to-date return to almost 10%.
As of the time of this writing, Costco Wholesale shares are trading at around $501 with a 52-week range of $406.51 to $612.27, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $225 billion. Its P/E ratio is around 37.9 times.
1. Broadcom
Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) is scheduled to report its earnings on Mar. 2. Its shares are down by almost 1% in the last month but remain in the green year to date, up by more than 4%.
As of the time of this writing, Broadcom shares are trading at around $581 with a 52-week range of $415.07 to $645.31, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $248 billion. Its P/E ratio is around 22.1 times.
