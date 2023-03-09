10 Biggest Companies Reporting Earnings in the Third Week of March 2023

The fourth quarter 2022 earnings season is almost over, with 99% of S&P 500 companies reporting actual results (as of last week). Of these, 69% of the companies have posted a positive EPS surprise, while about 65% have reported a positive revenue surprise.

The blended earnings decline for the S&P 500 is -4.6%, the first ever year-over-year decline for the index since the third quarter of 2020 (-5.7%), according to the data from FactSet. Let’s take a look at the ten biggest companies reporting earnings in the third week of Mar 2023.

We have used the market capitalization of companies as of Mar. 7, 2023, to rank the ten biggest companies reporting earnings in the third week of Mar 2023. Here are the ten biggest companies reporting earnings in the third week of Mar 2023:

10. SentinelOne

SentinelOne Inc (NYSE:S) is scheduled to report its earnings on Mar 14. Its shares are up by almost 1% in the last month and up over 10% year-to-date. As of this writing, SentinelOne shares are trading at above $16, with a 52-week range of $12.69 to $42.84, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $4.5 billion.

9. Academy Sports & Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc (NASDAQ:ASO) is scheduled to report its earnings on Mar 16. Its shares are up by almost 3% in the last month and up almost 18% year-to-date. As of this writing, Academy Sports & Outdoors shares are trading at above $61.80, with a 52-week range of $25.10 to $63.89, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $4.6 billion. The stock has a PE ratio of over 8.50.

8. Smartsheet

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) is scheduled to report its earnings on Mar 14. Its shares are down by almost 2% in the last month, but are up almost 15% year-to-date. As of this writing, Smartsheet shares are trading at above $45.10, with a 52-week range of $25.09 to $58.22, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $5.8 billion.

7. GitLab

Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB) is scheduled to report its earnings on Mar 13. Its shares are down by almost 1% in the last month but are up almost 14% year-to-date. As of this writing, GitLab shares are trading at above $51.80, with a 52-week range of $30.74 to $70.96, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $7.6 billion.

6. UiPath

UiPath Inc (NYSE:PATH) is scheduled to report its earnings on Mar 15. Its shares are down by over 7% in the last month but are up over 22% year-to-date. As of this writing, UiPath shares are trading at above $15.50, with a 52-week range of $10.40 to $31.88, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $8.4 billion.

5. Five Below

Five Below Inc (NASDAQ:FIVE) is scheduled to report its earnings on Mar 15. Its shares are up by over 4% in the last month and up over 17% year-to-date. As of this writing, Five Below shares are trading at above $207.90, with a 52-week range of $109.49 to $212.56, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $11 billion. The stock has a PE ratio of over 50.20.

4. Jabil

Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) is scheduled to report its earnings on Mar 16. Its shares are up by almost 2% in the last month and up over 24% year-to-date. As of this writing, Jabil shares are trading at above $84.70, with a 52-week range of $48.80 to $85.70, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $11.2 billion. The stock has a PE ratio of over 12.20.

3. Dollar General

Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG) is scheduled to report its earnings on Mar 16. Its shares are down by over 3% in the last month and down over 10% year-to-date. As of this writing, Dollar General shares are trading at above $221.40, with a 52-week range of $183.25 to $262.21, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $49 billion. The stock has a PE ratio of over 21.40.

2. FedEx

FedEx Corp (NYSE:FDX) is scheduled to report its earnings on Mar 16. Its shares are down by almost 1% in the last month but are up almost 21% year-to-date. As of this writing, FedEx shares are trading at above $208.70, with a 52-week range of $141.92 to $248.76, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $53 billion. The stock has a PE ratio of over 13.80.

1. Adobe

Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) is scheduled to report its earnings on Mar 15. Its shares are down by almost 9% in the last month and down over 2% year-to-date. As of this writing, Adobe shares are trading at above $350.90, with a 52-week range of $274.73 to $473.49, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $158.8 billion. The stock has a PE ratio of over 34.30.

This article originally appeared on ValueWalk