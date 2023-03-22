10 Biggest Companies Reporting Earnings in the Fifth Week of March 2023

Buying stocks before the earnings announcement is tricky, and there are several reasons for that. First is that it is hard to tell if the company will meet, beat, or miss the estimates. Also, it is difficult to tell how the shares will react to the earnings announcement. Moreover, apart from the earnings, several external factors also impact the company’s share price.

So, if you are unsure about a company’s earnings, then waiting until the company actually announces the earnings is a safe tactic. Let’s take a look at the 10 biggest companies reporting earnings in the fifth week of March 2023.

We have used the market capitalization of companies as of March 20, 2023, to rank the 10 biggest companies reporting earnings in the fifth week of March 2023. Here are the 10 biggest companies reporting earnings in the fifth week of March 2023:

10.Leonardo DRS

Leonardo DRS Inc (NASDAQ:DRS) is scheduled to report its earnings on March 28. Its shares are down by almost 5% in the last month and down almost 2% year-to-date.

As of this writing, Leonardo DRS shares are trading at above $12.50, with a 52-week range of $7.51 to $16.70, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $3.2 billion. The stock has a PE ratio of over 4.50.

9. Core & Main

Core & Main Inc (NYSE:CNM) is scheduled to report its earnings on March 28. Its shares are down by over 8% in the last month but are up almost 9% year-to-date.

As of this writing, Core & Main shares are trading at above $20.90, with a 52-week range of $18.75 to $26.63, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $5.1 billion. The stock has a PE ratio of over 9.90.

8. Concentrix

Concentrix Corp (NASDAQ:CNXC) is scheduled to report its earnings on March 29. Its shares are down by almost 15% in the last month and down almost 9% year-to-date.

As of this writing, Concentrix shares are trading at above $121.80, with a 52-week range of $108.57 to $204.43, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $6.2 billion. The stock has a PE ratio of over 14.80.

7. TD SYNNEX

TD Synnex Corp (NYSE:SNX) is scheduled to report its earnings on March 28. Its shares are down by almost 10% in the last month and down almost 4% year-to-date.

As of this writing, TD SYNNEX shares are trading at above $91, with a 52-week range of $78.87 to $115.14, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $8.4 billion. The stock has a PE ratio of over 1.20.

6. Carnival

Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) is scheduled to report its earnings on March 27. Its shares are down by almost 23% in the last month but are up over 8% year-to-date.

As of this writing, Carnival shares are trading at above $8.50, with a 52-week range of $6.11 to $21.50, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $10.6 billion. The stock has a PE ratio of over 1.80.

5. McCormick & Co.

McCormick & Company Inc (NYSE:MKC) is scheduled to report its earnings on March 28. Its shares are down by almost 4% in the last month and down almost 12% year-to-date.

As of this writing, McCormick & Co. shares are trading at above $73.10, with a 52-week range of $70.60 to $105.19, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $19.4 billion. The stock has a PE ratio of over 28.90.

4. Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) is scheduled to report its earnings on March 28. Its shares are down by over 10% in the last month and down almost 12% year-to-date.

As of this writing, Walgreens Boots Alliance shares are trading at above $33, with a 52-week range of $30.39 to $48.62, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $28.3 billion.

3. Paychex

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) is scheduled to report its earnings on March 29. Its shares are down by over 5% in the last month and down almost 6% year-to-date.

As of this writing, Paychex shares are trading at above $108.80, with a 52-week range of $105.66 to $141.92, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $38.7 billion. The stock has a PE ratio of over 26.90.

2. Cintas

Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) is scheduled to report its earnings on March 29. Its shares are down by over 1% in the last month and down almost 3% year-to-date.

As of this writing, Cintas shares are trading at above $438.70, with a 52-week range of $343.86 to $470.23, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $43.9 billion. The stock has a PE ratio of over 35.70.

1. Micron Technology

Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) is scheduled to report its earnings on March 28. Its shares are down by almost 4% in the last month but are up almost 14% year-to-date.

As of this writing, Micron Technology shares are trading at above $56.80, with a 52-week range of $48.43 to $86.24, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $61.8 billion. The stock has a PE ratio of over 10.20.

This article originally appeared on ValueWalk