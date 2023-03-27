Coliseum Capital Management Now Owns 5.3% of Mastercraft Boat Holdings (MCFT)

Fintel reports that Coliseum Capital Management has filed a 13D/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.94MM shares of Mastercraft Boat Holdings Inc (MCFT). This represents 5.3% of the company.

In their previous filing dated February 21, 2023 they reported 1.14MM shares and 6.40% of the company, a decrease in shares of 17.65% and a decrease in total ownership of 1.10% (calculated as current – previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.01% Upside

As of March 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Mastercraft Boat Holdings is $38.35. The forecasts range from a low of $28.28 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 25.01% from its latest reported closing price of $30.68.

The projected annual revenue for Mastercraft Boat Holdings is $620MM, a decrease of 18.61%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $4.45.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 317 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mastercraft Boat Holdings. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 4.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MCFT is 0.21%, an increase of 5.86%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.32% to 17,880K shares. The put/call ratio of MCFT is 1.02, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Forager Capital Management holds 1,238K shares representing 6.96% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,155K shares, representing an increase of 6.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MCFT by 2.70% over the last quarter.

Divisar Capital Management holds 1,104K shares representing 6.21% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,281K shares, representing a decrease of 16.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCFT by 1.79% over the last quarter.

Systematic Financial Management holds 1,043K shares representing 5.87% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,084K shares, representing a decrease of 3.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCFT by 38.99% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 569K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 661K shares, representing a decrease of 16.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCFT by 35.64% over the last quarter.

ACK Asset Management holds 556K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 572K shares, representing a decrease of 2.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MCFT by 7.36% over the last quarter.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings Background Information

Headquartered in Vonore, TN, MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. is a leading innovator, designer, manufacturer and marketer of premium recreational powerboats through its four wholly-owned brands, MasterCraft, NauticStar, Crest and Aviara Boats. Through these four brands, MasterCraft Boat Holdings has leading market share positions in three of the fastest-growing segments of the powerboat industry – performance sport boats, outboard saltwater fishing, pontoon boats – while entering the large, growing luxury day boat segment.

