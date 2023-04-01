10 Biggest Energy Companies With Very High Dividend Yields

The dividend yield of a stock is the ratio of the share price and the dividend paid over the past twelve months. In general, stocks with high dividend yields are perceived to be safer than stocks with low dividend yields. Along with providing consistent income, such stocks in defensive sectors could prove less volatile even during economic downturns.

Also, companies with high dividend yields usually have substantial amounts of cash, and thus, are considered to have good long-term prospects. Let’s take a look at the 10 biggest energy companies with very high dividend yields.

We have only considered energy companies with a dividend yield of over 10% for our list of the 10 biggest energy companies with very high dividend yields. We have ranked the 10 biggest energy companies with very high dividend yields based on their market capitalization (as of March 30, 2023). Here are the 10 biggest energy companies with very high dividend yields:

10. NuSTAR Energy

Founded in 1999, NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) deals in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, as well as in the storage and marketing of petroleum products. Its shares are down by over 2% year-to-date, bringing its one-year return to almost 9%.

As of this writing, NuSTAR Energy shares are trading at above $15.60 with a 52-week range of $12.80 to $17.75, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $1.7 billion.

9. Equitrans Midstream

Founded in 2018, Equitrans Midstream Corp (NYSE:ETRN) offers midstream services. Its shares are down by almost 19% year-to-date, bringing its one-year return to almost -38%.

As of this writing, Equitrans Midstream shares are trading at above $5.50 with a 52-week range of $5.07 to $9.90, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $2.3 billion.

8. Alliance Resource Partners

Founded in 1971, Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) is a natural resource company that produces and markets coal. Its shares are down by almost 1% year-to-date, bringing its one-year return to almost 32%.

As of this writing, Alliance Resource Partners shares are trading at above $20.40 with a 52-week range of $14.54 to $27.63, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $2.5 billion.

7. Crestwood Equity Partners

Founded in 2010, Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) deals in the investment and management of energy midstream assets. Its shares are down by almost 6% year-to-date, bringing its one-year return to almost -18%.

As of this writing, Crestwood Equity Partners shares are trading at above $24.50 with a 52-week range of $22.11 to $32.96, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $2.5 billion.

6. Black Stone Minerals

Founded in 1876, Black Stone Minerals LP (NYSE:BSM) deals in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. Its shares are down by over 8% year-to-date, bringing its one-year return to almost 14%.

As of this writing, Black Stone Minerals shares are trading at above $15.40 with a 52-week range of $12.81 to $20.24, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $3.2 billion.

5. Sitio Royalties

Founded in 2016, Sitio Royalties Corp (NYSE:STR) invests in oil and gas mineral and royalty properties. Its shares are down by over 22% year-to-date, bringing its one-year return to almost -18%.

As of this writing, Sitio Royalties shares are trading at above $21.70 with a 52-week range of $19.31 to $33.65, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $3.3 billion.

4. Chesapeake Energy

Founded in 1989, Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) deals in oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its shares are down by almost 21% year-to-date, bringing its one-year return to almost -17%.

As of this writing, Chesapeake Energy shares are trading above $75 with a 52-week range of $69.68 to $107.31, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $10.1 billion.

3. Coterra Energy

Founded in 1989, Coterra Energy Inc (NYSE:CTRA) is a diversified energy company. Its shares are down by over 2% year-to-date, bringing its one-year return to around -11%.

As of this writing, Coterra Energy shares are trading at above $24.05 with a 52-week range of $22.25 to $36.55, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $18.5 billion.

2. Devon Energy

Founded in 1971, Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) is an oil and natural gas exploration, development, and production company. Its shares are down by almost 19% year-to-date, bringing its one-year return to around -17%.

As of this writing, Devon Energy shares are trading at above $49.50 with a 52-week range of $44.03 to $79.40, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $32.5 billion.

1. Pioneer Natural Resources

Founded in 1997, Pioneer Natural Resources Co (NYSE:PXD) is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its shares are down by almost 12% year-to-date, bringing its one-year return to around -20%.

As of this writing, Pioneer Natural Resources shares are trading above $201 with a 52-week range of $177.27 to $288.46, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $47.5 billion.

This article originally appeared on ValueWalk