5 Best and Worst Performing Small-Cap Stocks in Q4 2022

The fourth quarter of 2022 was relatively better for the stock markets, with the S&P 500 up over 7% (its only positive quarterly return for the year). Similarly, small cap stocks (Russell 2000 Index) also ended the fourth quarter with a return of 6.2%, but it wasn’t enough to save the index from its worst annual performance since 2008. Let’s take a look at the five best and worst performing small-cap stocks in Q4 2022.

Five Best Performing Small-Cap Stocks In Q4 2022

We have taken the December return data of small-cap stocks from finviz.com to rank the five best and worst performing small-cap stocks in Q4 2022. Here are the five best performing small-cap stocks in Q4 2022:

5. Rayonier Advanced Materials (205%)

Founded in 1926 and headquartered in Jacksonville, Fla., this company sells cellulose products used in cellphones, computer screens, filters, and pharmaceuticals. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (NYSE:RYAM) shares are down by over 36% year to date bringing their 12-month return to a little over 1%.

As of this writing, Rayonier Advanced Materials shares are trading at around $6.10 with a 52-week range of $2.44 to $9.84, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $383 million.

4. Viking Therapeutics (246%)

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in San Diego, Calif., this company develops novel therapies for patients suffering from metabolic and endocrine disorders. Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) shares are down by over 9% year to date bringing their 12-month return to over 142%.

As of this writing, Viking Therapeutics shares are trading at around $8.60 with a 52-week range of $2.02 to $9.62, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $660 million.

3. Summit Therapeutics (257%)

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Abingdon, the UK, this company discovers, develops and sells antibiotic medicines. Summit Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SMMT) shares are down by almost 13% year to date bringing their 12-month return to over 85%.

As of this writing, Summit Therapeutics shares are trading at around $3.70 with a 52-week range of $0.66 to $5.78, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $835 million.

2. PDS Biotechnology (344%)

Founded in 2019 and headquartered in Princeton, N.J., this company develops clinical-stage immunotherapies to treat early- and late-stage cancers. PDS Biotechnology Corp (NASDAQ:PDSB) shares are down by over 27% year to date bringing their 12-month return to over 101%.

As of this writing, PDS Biotechnology shares are trading at around $9.40 with a 52-week range of $2.89 to $13.65, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $267 million.

1. Nine Energy Service (450%)

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, this company offers completion services with a focus on unconventional oil and gas resource development. Nine Energy Service Inc (NYSE:NINE) shares are down by over 8% year to date bringing their 12-month return to over 980%.

As of this writing, Nine Energy Service shares are trading at around $13.50 with a 52-week range of $1.04 to $17.10, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $413 million.

Five Worst Performing Small-Cap Stocks In Q4 2022

Here are the five worst performing small-cap stocks in Q4 2022:

5. Carvana (-77%)

Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Tempe, Ariz., it is an eCommerce platform that deals in used cars. Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) shares are up by almost 36% year to date bringing their 12-month return to -95%.

As of this writing, Carvana shares are trading at above $6.60 with a 52-week range of $3.55 to $167.00, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $1.20 billion.

4. Silvergate Capital (-77%)

Founded in 1988 and headquartered in La Jolla, Calif., this company offers banking and loan services. Silvergate Capital Corp (NYSE:SI) shares are down by almost 17% year to date bringing their 12-month return to -84%.

As of this writing, Silvergate Capital shares are trading at around $14.80 with a 52-week range of $10.81 to $162.65, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $451 million.

3. TuSimple Holdings (-78%)

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in San Diego, this company develops autonomous technology for semi-trucks. Tusimple Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TSP) shares are up by over 21% year to date bringing their 12-month return to -87%.

As of this writing, TuSimple Holdings shares are trading at around $1.90 with a 52-week range of $1.2300 to $20.2799, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $440 million.

2. Cano Health (-84%)

Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Miami, Fla., this company operates primary care centers and supports affiliated medical practices. Cano Health Inc (NYSE:CANO) shares are down by over 10% year to date bringing their 12-month return to -76%.

As of this writing, Cano Health shares are trading at around $1.20 with a 52-week range of $0.9801 to $9.7500, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $580 million.

1. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (-97%)

Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Canton, Ohio, this company leverages the power and popularity of professional football players. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Co (NASDAQ:HOFV) shares are up by over 72% year to date bringing their 12-month return to -41%.

As of this writing, Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment shares are trading at around $13.80 with a 52-week range of $7.36 to $28.37, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $81 million.

This article originally appeared on ValueWalk