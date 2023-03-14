5 Best and Worst Performing Small-Cap Stocks in February 2023

Small-cap stocks, in general, are more domestic in nature, and this protects them from geopolitical and foreign exchange risks. Thus, small-cap stocks could offer relief to investors when there is uncertainty in the global market, like we are currently facing.

Another point in favor of small-cap stocks is that they have historically outperformed their large-cap peers over a long-term horizon. So, if you are also planning to invest in small-cap stocks, then to help you select, detailed below are the five best and worst performing small-cap stocks in Feb 2023.

Five Best Performing Small-Cap Stocks In Feb 2023

We have taken the February return data of small-cap stocks from finviz.com to develop this list of the five best and worst performing small-cap stocks in Feb 2023. We have used the market capitalization data as of March 1, 2023, to select the small-cap stocks. Here are the five best performing small-cap stocks in Feb 2023:

5. NGL Energy Partners (110%)

Founded in 1940, this company recycles and disposes water generated from the energy production process. NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) shares are up by over 184% year-to-date, bringing their one-year return to over 59%.

As of this writing, NGL Energy Partners shares are trading at above $3.80 with a 52-week range of $1.00 to $4.03, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $451 million.

4. Atlas Technical Consultants (118%)

Founded in 2017, this company offers professional testing, inspection engineering and consulting services. Atlas Technical Consultants Inc (NASDAQ:ATCX) shares are up by almost 136% year-to-date, bringing their one-year return to over 6%.

As of this writing, Atlas Technical Consultants shares are trading at above $12.10 with a 52-week range of $4.71 to $13.57, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $474 million.

3. Genelux (147%)

Founded in 2001, this company makes and markets drugs and virus strain solutions. As of this writing, Genelux Corp (NASDAQ:GNLX) shares are trading at above $22.30 with a 52-week range of $5.35 to $39.27, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $527 million.

2. SelectQuote (190%)

Founded in 1999, SelectQuote Inc (NYSE:SLQT) is an online platform that allows users to buy health, life, auto and home insurance policies. SelectQuote shares are up by almost 229% year-to-date, bringing their one-year return to over 9%.

As of this writing, SelectQuote shares are trading at above $2.20 with a 52-week range of $0.51 to $3.2492, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $367 million.

1. Ambrx Biopharma (230%)

Founded in 2033, it is a biopharmaceutical company that uses an expanded genetic code technology platform to develop Engineered Precision Biologics. Ambrx Biopharma Inc (NYSE:AMAM) shares are up by almost 327% year-to-date, bringing their one-year return to over 110%.

As of this writing, Ambrx Biopharma shares are trading at above $9.30 with a 52-week range of $0.38 to $13.07, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $374 million.

Five Worst Performing Small-Cap Stocks In Feb 2023

Here are the five worst performing small-cap stocks in Feb 2023:

5. Canoo (-46%)

Founded in 2018, this company makes electric vehicles. Canoo Inc (NASDAQ:GOEV) shares are down by almost 53% year-to-date, bringing their one-year return to almost -89%.

As of this writing, Canoo shares are trading at above $0.58 with a 52-week range of $0.5602 to $6.25, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $249 million.

4. Nektar Therapeutics (-47%)

Founded in 1990, this company discovers and develops medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) shares are down by over 47% year-to-date, bringing their one-year return to around -71%.

As of this writing, Nektar Therapeutics shares are trading at above $1.20 with a 52-week range of $1.1522 to $6.3950, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $225 million.

3. Fulcrum Therapeutics (-53%)

Founded in 2015, this company focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FULC) shares are down by over 38% year-to-date, bringing their one-year return to almost -71%.

As of this writing, Fulcrum Therapeutics shares are trading at above $4.50 with a 52-week range of $3.21 to $24.79, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $278 million.

2. FiscalNote Holdings (-54%)

Founded in 2013, it is a technology and data company that uses artificial intelligence, machine learning and other technologies. FiscalNote Holdings Inc (NYSE:NOTE) shares are down by almost 73% year-to-date, bringing their one-year return to almost -83%.

As of this writing, FiscalNote Holdings shares are trading at above $1.70 with a 52-week range of $1.71 to $12.30, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $226 million.

1. LanzaTech Global (-54%)

Founded in 2005, this company transforms waste carbon into materials. Lanzatech Global Inc (NASDAQ:LNZA) shares are down by over 68% year-to-date, bringing their one-year return to almost -68%.

As of this writing, LanzaTech Global shares are trading at above $3.10 with a 52-week range of $3.01 to $10.80, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $622 million.

This article originally appeared on ValueWalk