These Were the Five Best and Worst Performing Healthcare Stocks in Q3 2022

The healthcare industry is now starting to shift its focus away from the coronavirus pandemic to work on its core activities. A report from McKinsey notes that the healthcare industry is now continuing to innovate and grow despite persistent inflation in consumer prices.
However, a volatile macro scenario and tight labor market could slow down its growth. Amid such a backdrop, let’s take a look at the five best and worst performing healthcare stocks in Q3 2022.
Five Best Performing Healthcare Stocks In Q3 2022
We have used the third-quarter return data from finviz.com to come up with the five best and worst performing healthcare stocks in Q3 2022. First let’s take a look at the five best-performing healthcare stocks in Q3 2022:
Astria Therapeutics (198%)
Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Boston, Mass., this company discovers, develops and sells novel therapeutics. Astria Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXS) shares are up by over 44% year to date and up almost 3% in the last month.
As of this writing, Astria Therapeutics shares are trading above $9.30 with a 52-week range of $2.36 to $12.86, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $145 million.
Heartbeam (210%)
Founded in 2015 and headquartered in Santa Clara, Calif., this company deals in cardiovascular diagnostic technology. Heartbeam Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) shares are up by over 29% year to date and up almost 96% in the last month.
As of this writing, Heartbeam shares are trading above $3.90 with a 52-week range of $1.12 to $6.74, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $31 million.
Akero Therapeutics (235%)
Founded in 2017 and headquartered in South San Francisco, Calif., it is a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis company. Akero Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKRO) shares are up by over 90% year to date and up over 55% in the last month.
As of this writing, Akero Therapeutics shares are trading above $40 with a 52-week range of $7.52 to $42.20, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $1.80 billion.
Vigil Neuroscience (284%)
Founded in 2020 and headquartered in Cambridge, Mass., this company focuses on neurodegenerative diseases. Vigil Neuroscience Inc (NASDAQ:VIGL) shares are up by over 45% in the last month.
As of this writing, Vigil Neuroscience shares are trading above $13 with a 52-week range of $2.18 to $18.27, giving the company a market cap of more than $470 million.
Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (470%)
Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Boston, Mass., this company develops and sells peptide therapeutics to treat gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RYTM) shares are up by over 122% year to date and up over 3% in the last month.
As of this writing, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals shares are trading above $22 with a 52-week range of $3.04 to $30.98, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $1.24 billion.
Five worst performing healthcare stocks in Q3 2022
Here are the five worst-performing healthcare stocks in Q3 2022:
Otonomy (-86%)
Founded in 2008 and headquartered in San Diego, this company develops therapeutics for neurotology. Otonomy Inc (NASDAQ:OTIC) shares are down by almost 95% year to date and down over 59% in the last month.
As of this writing, Otonomy shares are trading above $0.112 with a 52-week range of $0.1022 to $2.5899, giving the company a market cap of more than $6 million.
FOXO Technologies (-87%)
Founded in 2019 and headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Foxo Technologies Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FOXO) uses bioinformatics and microarray technologies to develop epigenetic biomarkers of health and aging. FOXO Technologies shares are down by almost 92% year to date and down almost 52% in the last month.
As of this writing, FOXO Technologies shares are trading above $0.83 with a 52-week range of $0.81 to $11.00, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $28 million.
Humanigen (-89%)
Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Essex County, N.J., this company develops cell and gene therapies for the treatment of cancers. Humanigen Inc (NASDAQ:HGEN) shares are down by over 95% year to date and down over 13% in the last month.
As of this writing, Humanigen shares are trading at above $0.150 with a 52-week range of $0.1451 to $8.3800, giving the company a market cap of more than $15 million.
Virios Therapeutics (-91%)
Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Alpharetta, Ga., this company develops antiviral therapies. Virios Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VIRI) shares are down by over 94% year to date and down over 28% in the last month.
As of this writing, Virios Therapeutics shares are trading above $0.302 with a 52-week range of $0.2777 to $9.1109, giving the company a market capitalization of more than $5.70 million.
ContraFect (-95%)
Founded in 2008 and headquartered in Yonkers, N.Y., this company discovers and develops direct lytic agents (DLAs). ContraFect Corp (NASDAQ:CFRX) shares are down by over 93% year to date and down almost 11% in the last month.
As of this writing, ContraFect shares are trading above $0.157 with a 52-week range of $0.1501 to $4.5400, giving the company a market cap of more than $6 million.
