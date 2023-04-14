Unusual Put Option Trade in PowerShares QQQ Trust Worth $22,500K

On April 13, 2023 at 09:53:33 ET an unusually large $22,500.00K block of Put contracts in PowerShares QQQ Trust (QQQ) was sold, with a strike price of $330.00 / share, expiring in 337 day(s) (on March 15, 2024). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 15.24 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 100.00th percentile of all recent large trades made in QQQ options.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2465 funds or institutions reporting positions in PowerShares QQQ Trust. This is an increase of 120 owner(s) or 5.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to QQQ is 1.16%, a decrease of 37.98%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.27% to 232,969K shares. The put/call ratio of QQQ is 1.75, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Successful Portfolios holds 1K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Buffington Mohr McNeal holds 1K shares. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 0.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QQQ by 99.90% over the last quarter.

Rockefeller Capital Management holds 552K shares. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 522K shares, representing an increase of 5.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QQQ by 2.48% over the last quarter.

Concentric Wealth Management holds 3K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Coston, McIsaac & Partners holds 1K shares. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 9.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in QQQ by 99.92% over the last quarter.

