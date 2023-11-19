5 Warren Buffett Stocks That Could Help you Retire Rich LIKE HE / iStock via Getty Images

If any investor has stood the test of time, it’s Warren Buffett, and with good reason. For years, the “Oracle of Omaha” has had a rock star-like presence in the investing world, and his annual Berkshire Hathaway shareholders meeting draws thousands of loyal fans who are investors. Known for his long buy-and-hold strategies and his massive portfolio of public and private holdings, he remains one of the preeminent investors in the entire world.

At 247 Wall St., we always like to remind our readers about the impact total return has on portfolios because it is one of the best ways to help improve the chances for overall investing success. Again, total return is the combined increase in a stock’s value plus dividends. For instance, if you buy a stock at $20 that pays a 3% dividend, and it goes up to $22 in a year, your total return is 13%—10% for the increase in stock price and 3% for the dividends paid.

We screened Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway list for five highest-yielding stocks with ‘Strong Buy’ ratings. Buying these stocks and reinvesting the dividends is a sure path to a substantial total return. Over the years, consistent real return gains can help investors build wealth and retire rich.

Chevron

Source: MattGush / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

This integrated giant is a safer way for investors looking to get positioned in the energy sector and pays a rich 4.26% dividend. Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide through its subsidiaries.

The company operates in two segments: Upstream and Downstream.

The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of oil petroleum through pipelines; and transport, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

The Downstream segment engages in refining crude oil into petroleum products; marketing crude oil, refined products, and lubricants; manufacturing and marketing renewable fuels; transporting crude oil and advanced products by pipeline, marine vessel, motor equipment, and rail car; and manufacturing and marketing of commodity petrochemicals, plastics for industrial uses, and fuel and lubricant additives. It also involves cash management, debt financing, insurance operations, real estate, and technology businesses.

This is one of the three energy holdings in Berkshire Hathaway, which holds 123 million shares of the integrated giant.

Citigroup

Source: ymgerman / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

This top bank has rallied nicely off the lows, and Warren Buffett bought a massive $2.5 billion worth of stock in the summer of 2022. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) is a leading global diversified financial service company that provides consumers, corporations, and governments with a broad range of financial products and services.

Citigroup offers

Consumer banking and credit

Corporate and investment banking

Securities brokerage

Transaction services

Wealth management services

Citi operates and does business in more than 160 countries/ jurisdictions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe/Middle East, and Africa.

Trading at a cheap 7.1 times estimated 2023 earnings; this company looks very reasonable in a volatile stock market and a dramatically lagged sector. Plus, investors are paid a massive 5.01% dividend.

The Coca-Cola Company

Source: ampueroleonardo / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

This company remains a top Warren Buffet holding as he owns a massive 400 million shares, and investors are paid a very dependable 3.25% dividend. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE: KO) is the world’s largest beverage company, offering consumers more than 500 sparkling and still brands.

Led by Coca-Cola, one of the world’s most valuable and recognizable brands, the Company’s portfolio features 20 billion-dollar brands, including:

Diet Coke

Fanta

Sprite

Coca-Cola Zero

Vitaminwater

Powerade

Minute Maid

Simply

Georgia

Del Valle

Globally, they are the No. 1 provider of sparkling beverages, ready-to-drink coffees, and juices and juice drinks.

Through the world’s most extensive beverage distribution system, consumers in more than 200 countries enjoy the company’s beverages at a rate of more than 1.9 billion servings a day. It’s also important to remember that the company owns 16.7% of Monster Beverage (NASDAQ: MNST), which continues to deliver big numbers.

Kraft Heinz

Source: JHVEPhoto / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Even in bad times, this company performs well, and shareholders are paid a very rich 4.86% dividend. The Kraft Heinz Company (NYSE: KHC) was formed via the merger of H.J. Heinz Company and Kraft Foods Group. The company is a leading global food company with $25 billion of estimated annual revenues generated by well-known brands such as Kraft, Heinz, Oscar Meyer, and Maxwell House.

Kraft Heinz is the third largest food and beverage manufacturer in North America and derives 76% of revenues from that market and 24% from International.

The Company’s additional brands include:

ABC

Capri Sun

Classico

Jell-O,

Kool-Aid,

Lunchables

Ore-Ida

Oscar Mayer

Philadelphia

Planters

Plasmon

Quero

Weight Watchers

Smart Ones

Velveeta

Mondelez

Source: jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

This is another consumer sector giant that makes good sense for conservative accounts and pays a 2.47% dividend. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDLZ) manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide.

The company offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates, gums, and candies; powdered beverages and coffee; and cheese and grocery products.

The company’s primary brand portfolio includes:

LU

Nabisco and Oreo biscuits

Cadbury

Cadbury Dairy Milk and Milka chocolates

Trident gum

Jacobs Kaffee and Tang powdered beverages

Mondelez International, Inc. sells its products to:

Supermarket chains

Wholesalers

Supercenters

Club stores

Mass merchandisers

Distributors

Convenience stores

Gasoline stations

Drug stores

Value stores

Sponsored: Tips for Investing A financial advisor can help you understand the advantages and disadvantages of investment properties. Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors who serve your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now. Investing in real estate can diversify your portfolio. But expanding your horizons may add additional costs. If you’re an investor looking to minimize expenses, consider checking out online brokerages. They often offer low investment fees, helping you maximize your profit.