15 Earnings Reports Due Tuesday, May 16

A total of 15 earnings reports are scheduled for release Tuesday, 10 before U.S. markets open and 5 after markets close in the afternoon.
The following table is based on data from Briefing.com and includes a consensus forecast in dollars for quarterly earnings per share and EPS reported last year, and the consensus forecast for quarterly revenue in thousands of dollars. Companies marked with an asterisk have not confirmed the date.
Home Depot, iQIYI, Sea Limited, and Tencent Music are among the companies reporting before markets open, and Kyndryl is among those reporting after markets close Tuesday afternoon.
|Company
|Ticker
|Consensus EPS
|Year-ago EPS
|Consensus Rev (000s)
|Baidu
|BIDU
|12.79
|11.22
|29987.42
|Home Depot
|HD
|3.81
|4.09
|38374.61
|HUYA
|HUYA
|0.01
|0.19
|1853.75
|Lightspeed *
|LSPD
|-0.03
|-0.15
|183.95
|On
|ONON
|0.1
|0.05
|381.62
|Paysafe
|PSFE
|-0.17
|n/a
|377.47
|Sea Limited
|SE
|0.73
|-0.80
|3030.48
|Stratasys
|SSYS
|-0.06
|0.02
|145.01
|Tencent Music
|TME
|0.8
|0.54
|6905.05
|Tupperware *
|TUP
|0.11
|0.12
|n/a
|After markets close
|Agilysys
|AGYS
|0.22
|0.24
|52.08
|Doximity
|DOCS
|0.17
|0.21
|110.09
|Keysight
|KEYS
|1.95
|1.83
|1382.58
|Kyndryl
|KD
|-0.44
|n/a
|4150.80
|NextGen Healthcare
|NXGN
|0.29
|0.19
|171.20
