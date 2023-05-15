Investing

15 Earnings Reports Due Tuesday, May 16

24/7 Wall St. Staff
May 15, 2023 3:18 pm

A total of 15 earnings reports are scheduled for release Tuesday, 10 before U.S. markets open and 5 after markets close in the afternoon.

The following table is based on data from Briefing.com and includes a consensus forecast in dollars for quarterly earnings per share and EPS reported last year, and the consensus forecast for quarterly revenue in thousands of dollars. Companies marked with an asterisk have not confirmed the date.

Home Depot, iQIYI, Sea Limited, and Tencent Music are among the companies reporting before markets open, and Kyndryl is among those reporting after markets close Tuesday afternoon.

Company Ticker Consensus EPS Year-ago EPS Consensus Rev (000s)
Baidu BIDU 12.79 11.22 29987.42
Home Depot HD 3.81 4.09 38374.61
HUYA HUYA 0.01 0.19 1853.75
Lightspeed * LSPD -0.03 -0.15 183.95
On ONON 0.1 0.05 381.62
Paysafe PSFE -0.17 n/a 377.47
Sea Limited SE 0.73 -0.80 3030.48
Stratasys SSYS -0.06 0.02 145.01
Tencent Music TME 0.8 0.54 6905.05
Tupperware * TUP 0.11 0.12 n/a
After markets close
Agilysys AGYS 0.22 0.24 52.08
Doximity DOCS 0.17 0.21 110.09
Keysight KEYS 1.95 1.83 1382.58
Kyndryl KD -0.44 n/a 4150.80
NextGen Healthcare NXGN 0.29 0.19 171.20

