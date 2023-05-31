25 Earnings Reports Due Thursday, June 1

There are 25 earnings reports scheduled for Thursday, 9 before markets open and 16 after markets close for the day.

The following table is based on data from Briefing.com and includes a consensus forecast in dollars for quarterly earnings per share and EPS reported last year, and the consensus forecast for quarterly revenue in thousands of dollars. Companies marked with an asterisk have not confirmed the date.

We’ve previewed three Thursday morning reports–Bilibili, Dollar General, and Macy’s— and five on deck for Wednesday afternoon: Broadcom, Dell, and SentinelOne in one story; ChargePoint and Lululemon in another.

Company Ticker Consensus EPS Year-ago EPS Consensus Rev (000s) Before markets open Bilibili BILI -2.82 -4.20 5145.24 Caleres CAL 0.94 1.32 699.99 Catalent * CTLT -0.07 1.04 952.66 Conn’s CONN -1.33 0.25 298.77 Dollar General DG 2.38 2.41 9470.27 Hormel Foods HRL 0.39 0.48 3058.77 Macy’s M 0.45 1.08 5013.93 Manchester United * MANU -0.04 -0.13 137.00 SpartanNash SPTN 0.59 0.83 2953.76 After markets close Asana ASAN -0.18 -0.30 150.55 Broadcom AVGO 10.12 9.07 8702.93 ChargePoint CHPT -0.19 -0.27 128.27 Cooper COO 3.03 3.24 865.11 Dell DELL 0.86 1.84 20271.26 Elastic ESTC 0.09 -0.16 277.63 Five Below FIVE 0.63 0.59 728.20 Guidewire Software GWRE -0.14 -0.26 214.36 lululemon athletica LULU 1.96 1.48 1923.82 MongoDB MDB 0.18 0.20 347.77 PagerDuty PD 0.09 -0.04 103.25 PagSeguro Digital * PAGS 1.31 0.82 4068.99 SentinelOne S -0.17 -0.21 136.62 VMware * VMW 1.55 1.28 3311.54 Zscaler ZS 0.42 0.17 411.72 Zumiez ZUMZ -0.86 -0.02 182.62