20 Earnings Reports Due Wednesday, May 17

A total of 20 earnings reports are scheduled for release Wednesday, 8 before U.S. markets open and 12 after markets close in the afternoon.

The following table is based on data from Briefing.com and includes a consensus forecast in dollars for quarterly earnings per share and EPS reported last year, and the consensus forecast for quarterly revenue in thousands of dollars. Companies marked with an asterisk have not confirmed the date.

Target and TJX are among the companies reporting before markets open, and Cisco Systems and Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (SQM) are among those reporting after markets close Wednesday afternoon.

Company Ticker Consensus EPS Year-ago EPS Consensus Rev (000s) Before markets open Dynatrace DT 0.22 0.17 304.64 Jack In The Box JACK 1.22 1.16 385.44 Riskified RSKD -0.07 -0.08 68.75 Target TGT 1.79 2.19 25278.04 TJX TJX 0.71 0.68 11820.64 Triumph Group TGI 0.24 0.39 349.11 WalkMe Ltd. WKME -0.11 -0.22 65.04 Wix.com WIX 0.16 -0.72 369.32 After markets close Boot Barn Holdings BOOT 1.44 1.47 441.43 Cisco CSCO 0.97 0.87 14359.11 Copart CPRT 0.64 1.17 1007.05 dLocal Limited DLO 0.11 0.08 135.40 IGM Biosciences * IGMS -1.45 -1.53 0.82 Sociedad Quimica y Minera SQM 3.01 n/a 2433.47 StoneCo STNE 0.65 0.43 2656.31 Synopsys SNPS 2.47 2.50 1384.93 Take-Two TTWO 0.67 0.95 1338.28 Trip.com Group * TCOM 1.81 -0.06 8047.24 Viasat VSAT 3.50 0.06 654.76 ZTO Express ZTO 1.78 0.94 9272.67