4 Earnings Reports Due Wednesday, June 21

There are 4 earnings reports scheduled for Wednesday, 2 before markets open and 2 after markets close for the day.

The following table is based on data from Briefing.com and includes a consensus forecast in dollars for quarterly earnings per share and EPS reported last year, and the consensus forecast for quarterly revenue in thousands of dollars. Companies marked with an asterisk have not confirmed the date.

We’ve previewed Winnebago earnings, due out Tuesday afternoon, and KB Home, scheduled for release after markets close Wednesday.

Company Ticker Consensus EPS Year-ago EPS Consensus Rev (000s) Before markets open Patterson Companies PDCO 0.7 0.71 1658.26 Winnebago WGO 1.8 4.13 983.13 After markets close KB Home KBH 1.33 2.32 1425.63 Steelcase SCS 0.01 -0.05 719.23