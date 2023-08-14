Investing

17 Earnings Report Due Tuesday, August 15

24/7 Wall St. Staff
August 14, 2023 2:44 pm

There are 17 earnings reports scheduled for release Monday, 9 before U.S. markets open and 8 after the markets close.

The following table is based on data from Briefing.com and includes a consensus forecast in dollars for quarterly earnings per share and EPS reported last year, and the consensus forecast for quarterly revenue in thousands of dollars. Companies marked with an asterisk have not confirmed the date.

Here are earnings previews due out before markets open Tuesday morning from three companies: Home Depot, Sea Limited, and Tencent Music.

Company Ticker Consensus EPS Year-ago EPS Consensus Rev (000s)
Before markets open
Cardinal Health CAH 1.49 1.05 52719.23
Home Depot HD 4.45 5.05 42182.98
HUYA HUYA 0.08 0.02 1954.22
IHS Holding Limited IHS 0.11 n/a 526.13
On ONON 0.11 0.14 418.09
Paysafe PSFE 0.36 0.05 394.16
Riskified RSKD -0.08 -0.08 71.34
Sea Limited SE 0.65 -1.03 3258.70
Tencent Music TME 0.89 0.64 7303.84
After markets close
Agilent A 1.36 1.34 1659.99
CAVA Group CAVA -0.02 n/a 163.21
Coherent COHR 0.38 n/a 1149.60
dLocal Limited DLO 0.13 0.10 149.36
H & R Block HRB 1.88 1.43 1012.78
Jack Henry JKHY 1.19 1.10 512.78
Mercury MRCY 0.52 0.81 278.76
Stride LRN 0.87 0.66 460.70

