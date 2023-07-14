7 Earnings Reports Due Friday, July 14

There are 7 earnings reports scheduled for Friday. All will be released before U.S. markets open at 9:30 a.m. ET.

The following table is based on data from Briefing.com and includes a consensus forecast in dollars for quarterly earnings per share and EPS reported last year, and the consensus forecast for quarterly revenue in thousands of dollars. Companies marked with an asterisk have not confirmed the date.

We’ve previewed six earnings reports due out Friday: BlackRock, Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase, State Street Corp., UnitedHealth Group, and Wells Fargo.

Company Ticker Consensus EPS Year-ago EPS Consensus Rev (000s) BlackRock BLK 8.5 7.36 4467.00 Citigroup C 1.31 2.19 19341.86 Ericsson ERIC n/a 1.35 n/a JPMorgan Chase JPM 3.97 2.76 39039.69 State Street STT 2.1 1.94 3135.26 UnitedHealth UNH 6.01 5.57 90968.42 Wells Fargo WFC 1.15 0.74 20120.21