Earnings Previews: BlackRock, Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase, State Street Corp., UnitedHealth Group, Wells Fargo

The June quarter earnings season gets rolling this week, with earnings reports for several of the largest U.S. banks due Friday morning.

Before U.S. markets opened Wednesday morning, the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported that the Consumer Price Index rose 0.2% month over month in June, less than the consensus forecast for a rise of 0.3%. Core CPI, excluding food and energy, also rose by 0.2% month over month. Year over year, CPI dropped from 4% to 3%, and core CPI fell from 5.3% to 4.8%.

Before markets open Thursday morning, Conagra, Delta Air Lines, and PepsiCo will report June quarter earnings.

No earnings reports of note are due out late Thursday, but Friday morning will be the unofficial kick-off for this earnings season, with five major U.S. financial institutions reporting quarterly results.

BlackRock

The world’s largest investment management firm, BlackRock Inc. (NYSE: BLK), reported assets under management totaling $9.1 trillion at the end of the first quarter. That total was about $900 billion less than in December 2021. March quarter revenue was essentially equal to the Street estimate, and adjusted earnings per share were 2.6% better than the consensus. Last month, the company applied to launch a Bitcoin spot ETF, one of many such applications from big money managers. Now, everyone is just waiting for the SEC to rule. BlackRock shares have gained more than 17% over the past 12 months.

Analysts remain bullish on the firm, with 13 of 16 giving the shares a Buy or Strong Buy rating and the rest rating the stock a Hold. At the current price of around $710.00, the upside potential on the shares based on a median price target of $777.00 is about 9.4%. At the high price target of $928.00, the upside potential is 30.7%.

Second-quarter 2023 revenue is forecast at $4.45 billion, up by 5% sequentially and down 1.8% year over year. Adjusted earnings per share (EPS) are forecast at $8342, up 6.2% sequentially and up 14.4% year over year. For the full fiscal year, analysts are currently forecasting EPS of $34.90, down about 1.3%, on sales of $18.19 billion, up 1.8%.

BlackRock stock trades at a multiple of 20.4 times expected 2023 EPS, 17.6 times estimated 2024 earnings of $40.31, and 15.3 times estimated 2025 earnings of $46.39. The stock’s 52-week range is $503.12 to $785.65. Blackrock pays an annual dividend of $20.00 (yield of 2.87%). Total return to shareholders for the past 12 months was 20.83%.

Citigroup

The fifth-largest U.S. bank (by market cap), Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) stock has added just 0.7% to its share price over the past 12 months. The bank surprised to the upside for both revenue and EPS in the March quarter and has beaten the Street revenue estimate for nine consecutive quarters. Citi’s share price has barely changed since the end of March, although there have been some ups and downs. Loan volumes are a concern going forward, as is a drop in M&A activity.

Of 24 brokerages covering the company, just 8 have a Buy or Strong Buy rating on the shares, and 15 have a Hold rating. At a current price of around $46.50, the upside potential based on a median price target of $50.00 is 7.5%. At the high price target of $84.00, the upside potential is about 80.6%.