7 Earnings Reports Due Friday, October 13

There are 7 earnings reports on the release calendar for Friday. All have confirmed that the releases are due before U.S. markets open.

The following table is based on data from Briefing.com. It includes a consensus forecast in dollars for quarterly EPS and EPS reported last year. The consensus forecast for quarterly revenue is reported in thousands of dollars. Companies marked with an asterisk have not confirmed the date.

BlackRock, Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase, UnitedHealth Group, and Wells Fargo are reporting results on Friday.

Company Ticker Consensus EPS Year-ago EPS Consensus Rev (000s) BlackRock BLK 8.34 9.55 4523.47 Citigroup C 1.23 1.50 19272.35 JPMorgan Chase JPM 3.95 3.12 39627.70 PNC PNC 3.10 3.78 5318.88 Progressive PGR 1.72 0.20 15400.27 UnitedHealth UNH 6.33 5.79 91413.91 Wells Fargo WFC 1.24 1.30 20085.77