Unusual Call Option Trade in Teladoc Worth $257.50K

On February 23, 2023 at 09:49:41 (ET) an unusually large $257.50K block of Call contracts in Teladoc (TDOC) was bought, with a strike price of $22.50 / share, expiring in 57 days (on April 21, 2023). Fintel tracks all large options trades, and the premium spent on this trade was 1.16 sigmas above the mean, placing it in the 79.47 percentile of all recent large trades made in TDOC options.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.81% Upside

As of February 22, 2023, the average one-year price target for Teladoc is $32.32. The forecasts range from a low of $24.24 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 9.81% from its latest reported closing price of $29.43.

The projected annual revenue for Teladoc is $2,778MM, an increase of 15.42%. The projected annual EPS is -$1.45.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 800 funds or institutions reporting positions in Teladoc. This is a decrease of 65 owner(s) or 7.51% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TDOC is 0.18%, a decrease of 19.90%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.26% to 156,834K shares. The put/call ratio of TDOC is 0.37, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

ARK Investment Management holds 18,928K shares representing 11.69% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,858K shares, representing a decrease of 10.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TDOC by 5.26% over the last quarter.

ARKK – ARK Innovation ETF holds 11,648K shares representing 7.19% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,928K shares, representing a decrease of 2.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TDOC by 4.42% over the last quarter.

Nikko Asset Management Americas holds 8,125K shares representing 5.02% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,195K shares, representing a decrease of 0.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TDOC by 3.24% over the last quarter.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings holds 8,125K shares representing 5.02% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,600K shares, representing a decrease of 5.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TDOC by 15.85% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford & holds 4,747K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,245K shares, representing a decrease of 10.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TDOC by 14.65% over the last quarter.

Teladoc Health Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Teladoc Health empowers all people everywhere to live their healthiest lives by transforming the healthcare experience. As the world leader in whole-person virtual care, Teladoc Health uses proprietary health signals and personalized interactions to drive better health outcomes across the full continuum of care, at every stage in a person’s health journey. Ranked best in KLAS for Virtual Care Platforms in 2020, Teladoc Health leverages more than a decade of expertise and data-driven insights to meet the growing virtual care needs of consumers and healthcare professionals.

