Starboard Value Cuts Stake in Aecom

Fintel reports that Starboard Value LP has filed a 13D/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 6.76MM shares of Aecom (ACM). This represents 4.9% of the company.

In their previous filing dated December 9, 2020 they reported 7.77MM shares and 5.20% of the company, a decrease in shares of 13.01% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.30% (calculated as current – previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.61% Upside

As of January 26, 2023, the average one-year price target for Aecom is $95.09. The forecasts range from a low of $90.90 to a high of $102.90. The average price target represents an increase of 9.61% from its latest reported closing price of $86.75.

The projected annual revenue for Aecom is $14,009MM, an increase of 6.55%. The projected annual EPS is $3.72, an increase of 68.31%.

Fund Sentiment

There are 854 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aecom. This is an increase of 25 owner(s) or 3.02%.

Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to US:ACM is 0.3144%, an increase of 7.8104%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.15% to 140,753K shares.

What are large shareholders doing?

Primecap Management holds 19,189,841 shares representing 13.84% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,398,916 shares, representing a decrease of 1.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACM by 12.26% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 6,955,347 shares representing 5.02% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,059,637 shares, representing a decrease of 1.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACM by 9.48% over the last quarter.

Pictet Asset Management holds 5,597,512 shares representing 4.04% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,473,012 shares, representing an increase of 2.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACM by 14.37% over the last quarter.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss holds 4,843,115 shares representing 3.49% ownership of the company. In it’s prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,013,061 shares, representing a decrease of 3.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACM by 9.99% over the last quarter.

VHCOX – Vanguard Capital Opportunity Fund Investor Shares holds 4,629,136 shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Aecom Declares $0.18 Dividend

Aecom said on November 17, 2022 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share ($0.72 annualized). Shareholders of record as of January 3, 2023 received the payment on January 20, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.15 per share.

At the most recent share price of $86.75 / share, the stock’s dividend yield was 0.83%. Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.27, indicating it is retaining a low percentage of its earnings to reinvest in growth opportunities.

AECOM Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

AECOM is built to deliver a better world. AECOM designs, builds, finances and operates critical infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organisations. As a fully integrated firm, AECOM connects knowledge and experience across its global network of experts to help clients solve their most complex challenges. From high-performance buildings and infrastructure, to resilient communities and environments, to stable and secure nations, AECOM’s work is transformative, differentiated and vital. A Fortune 500 firm, AECOM had revenue of approximately $20.2 billion during fiscal year 2018.

