Why My Next Car Will Be an EV, Without Doubt

If you’re looking for a new car, there are plenty of different models and brands that stand out for different reasons. You might also not be thinking about purchasing an electric vehicle. However, you might want to reconsider. Thanks to the advancements in technology since these cars have come out, there are tons of good reasons to consider an EV car. If you’re on the fence about getting one, here are the main reasons you should purchase an electric vehicle over a regular car.

Some Are Just as Cheap as Most New Cars

When these cars first came out, they were considerably more expensive than regular cars. The amount you would have had to save on gas to equal the extra you spent on the electric car would have taken decades. Today, you can get a Tesla Model 3 for $38,990. The average new car sells for $34,876. This is only a difference of about $4,000. It’s a lot easier to make up for the extra you’re spending on the car by not having to spend on the usual things you’d have to spend on a regular car. There are still tons of options that are more expensive than most cars, but cheaper electric options have arrived.

You Will Save on Gas

Imagine not having to spend any money on gas, ever. If you own an electric car, each gas station you drive by is just a reminder of what you don’t have to do for your car. The rising prices in oil and gas won’t cause you any stress, and you won’t have to be frugal with where you drive. Not having to spend money on gas once every other week, or however often you fill up, will let you be able to go out to dinner or do fun things with your family and friends.

Save on Maintenance

Because you aren’t putting gas into your car, you won’t require oil changes all the time. This is an extra few hundred bucks per year you’ll be saving. There aren’t as many different wires going every which way inside your engine, meaning there’s less chance for something to go wrong. That’s not to say nothing will ever go wrong with your engine, it’s just easier to fix. Since it’s electric, there’s also the chance you won’t have to go into the dealership to get work done. You can have someone work on your car wirelessly before you waste time going to the mechanic shop.

Chargers Are Available Now

One of the biggest problems with electric cars when they first came out was the lack of chargers available in public. If you were out and about running errands, you had to keep a constant eye on how charged your vehicle was so you could be home in time. Now, there are so many different places to charge your car in public in every city, some more than others. Companies have incentivized people to drive electric cars by putting the chargers closer to the front of the entrance so you don’t have to walk as far to get inside. It’s easy to find chargers all around the United States and the world, so your car will never run out of power.

They Last Longer

The average car will last for around 130,000 miles. You can expect to drive an EV car for over 200,000 miles, another perk of having fewer things inside the engine to worry about. If your car lasts an extra 70,000 miles, that means you won’t have to spend money as quickly to get another car payment. Over your life, having as few car payments as possible is important, especially given where interest rates might be going towards.

Electric Cars Hold Their Value

Should you ever want to sell your car before it stops driving, electric cars hold their value a lot better than normal cars. This is because of how long they last and how few problems they have. Knowing you have a car that won’t depreciate the second you drive off the lot provides peace of mind. It’s also nice to know you’ll always have a solid trade-in value if you want a new car. It’s normal to want to sell the car before it dies, so make sure you have a car that keeps its value.

They Help the Environment

What’s better than helping the environment? With an EV car, you’ll know every time you drive you’re not harming where you live. Thanks to the new mindset of younger people, you’ll fit right in and feel good about yourself. It’s important to keep our planet as clean and healthy as we can. Not driving around with emissions coming from your car is the best way to do that.

