5 Reasons To Avoid Rivian R1T No Matter What

It’s fascinating to look back and see how far we’ve come in terms of technology in just ten years. We thought the only way to get from point A to point B realistically is with gas and oil. There were always rumblings of an electric car or car that used alternative energy. But nobody truly thought it would come to fruition. That couldn’t be further from the truth.

Electric cars appear to be the way of the future and have become more and more common as time has gone on. There are far more places to charge your car in public than there were at first. You used to have to keep an incredibly close eye on your charge level before going out for errands and while you were out and about. These days, it’s easy to pull over and get a charge at the drop of a hat.

Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) is a company that specializes in only electric cars. They first came about in the late 2000s when this crazy concept was first getting going. One of the cars they make is the R1T. If you’re thinking about buying one of these trucks, you might want to think again. This is why you shouldn’t purchase a Rivian R1T.

They Make Weird Noises

Imagine driving down the road and you feel like you hear your car start to make a sound that it shouldn’t be making. Now, imagine that happens all the time when you drive it. You’re going to hear constant clinks and clunks whenever you’re driving the car, especially at a slow speed. This can get in your head and make you think something’s wrong with your car. Over time, you’ll become numb to it and not take your car in when there’s an issue. Hearing weird noises when you’re driving doesn’t inspire confidence and shouldn’t be normal for any car you drive.

It’s Expensive to Buy and Maintain

Buying an electric car from a company that only makes electric cars is dangerous. For starters, the initial cost is $73,000. Whenever you do need to bring it in for maintenance, you’re going to be charged an arm and a leg. Most auto shops only know how to work on regular cars, meaning you’ll be forced to go to a Rivian dealer. Here, they’re going to charge you an arm and a leg to fix your car because they know they can. The cost of living has risen dramatically over the last few years and doesn’t look to be stopping. Instead of spending money on a car that might not even work, spend it on other things.

Rivian Doesn’t Have Good Customer Service

One of the most important parts of buying a car is the customer service you get along the way and while you own it. Imagine not feeling comfortable going to the shop or talking to someone if your car is having a problem. This is the exact dilemma you’re going to be faced with if you buy a Rivian R1T. Rivian is known for not having great customer service. Oddly, a company that relies so heavily on people with a lot of money to buy their cars wouldn’t treat them well. When you invest in a car, you should expect only the best service. Rivian doesn’t give that.

You Don’t Know How it Will Perform in the Long Run

Spending almost $75,000 on a car means you should feel comfortable and confident it’s going to last a long time. Well, if you buy a car now, you’re not going to know how the car is going to run years down the road. The fact that the car already has problems with random noises being made whenever it’s driven should be enough cause for concern. If that’s not enough, just think about how many cars have failed after a while. Those who truly do want this car should wait it out for as long as they can to get a good idea about how the car is going to perform over the years.

Rivian Cars Are Subpar to Other Electric Vehicles

If you’re going to buy an electric vehicle, you might as well purchase the best one. Rivian car sales have been dropping lately since there are more and more options out there. If they truly were the best cars out there, these sales would have stayed the same, even after new cars were released. It’s normal for people to want the newest and best product that’s out there. Right now, that feels like the R1T. Even though you might not like it, you should avoid buying a R1T. Your future self will be thankful you didn’t pour money into a car that isn’t even the best on the market.

