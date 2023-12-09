6 Reasons To Avoid Tesla Model X No Matter What southbeachcars / Flickr

When the first electric car was released, people didn’t know how popular it would become. Today, it’s more and more common to see electric cars driving down the road. The most popular brand to buy from is Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA). This is thanks to them being one of the very first electric brands out there. Elon Musk, the owner of Tesla, has also become one of the main figures today in pop culture. You never know what Elon is going to say or do. Whenever he does say anything, his association with Tesla is immediately mentioned. One of the most popular cars Tesla produces is the Model X. You need to think twice before purchasing a Model X.

Expensive Upfront to Purchase

Source: Olesia Kononenko / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The Tesla Model X is one of the nicest cars on the market. However, this makes it one of the most expensive. On average, it’s going to cost you just under $80,000 to purchase this new car. There’s no reason to shell out that kind of money for something that’s main goal is to get you from point A to point B. Because of this massive price, it’s going to take a long time to make up for the fact you don’t have to put gas into it anymore. If the car was cheaper, it might be worth it. Sadly, it’s far too expensive.

Still, Have to Worry About Being Charged

Source: Jag_cz / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

These days, there are tons of different places to charge your Tesla. However, these charging stations still aren’t as common as a gas station. It’s risky to take a road trip in a Tesla for this reason. Odds are, you’re going to have to take a different route just to make sure you’re able to keep up with how often it needs to be charged. If you drive a regular car or even a hybrid, you can feel a lot better about driving around. Maybe one day the charging stations will be as common as gas stations. But today is not that day.

The Repairs Are Expensive

Source: Kativ / E+ via Getty Images

Speaking of the battery, only having a battery inside your car puts you at risk of it dying at any moment. It uses a lot more power than a regular battery, meaning you’ll have to replace it sooner. This, along with any other repair or maintenance you might need on your car is going to cost you a pretty penny. Because electric cars are still so new, there aren’t as many places that know them from the inside and out. Those who do want to charge you as much as they can, especially because they know they’ll get away with it. Dealing with expensive repairs is the last thing you should have to endure with an electric car.

People Will Key Your Car

Source: skynesher / E+ via Getty Images

There are plenty of people out there who are incredibly jealous that they can’t drive the car you have. As a way of getting back at you, they’ll key your car when they see it in the parking lot. Your car and you will be the target of unnecessary hate and potential violence. The best way to not have to deal with this is by not driving the Model X. The Tesla does record it so you can see who does it, but what good does that do? All you’ll know is who did it, and more than likely they won’t have to pay.

Still Unsure of How the Car Will Drive in Ten Years

Source: Justin Sullivan / Getty Images News via Getty Images

One of the most fascinating parts of an electric car is how it’s going to function in ten years. We are so new to this age in history that there’s no precedent. There’s a chance it’s going to fail sooner and might be worse for the environment. If you purchase a car now, you’re risking the future on something so uncertain. The smart thing would be to wait until we have a true amount of long-term data that we can look at to see clearly how good the car is.

There’s So Much Technology Inside

Source: rodenkoff / iStock via Getty Images

The Tesla Model X has a lot of selling points, but one is the amount of new technology in it. This should make you nervous, not excited. Your car can easily be hacked, allowing anyone to find out where you work, where you live, and your day-to-day life. More technology doesn’t always equate to a better car or experience. The less technology and futuristic your car looks, the safer it is from criminals. Tesla truly has paved the way for the future. Electric cars appear to be where the world is headed. For now, it’s smart to stay away from purchasing a Model X. In the heat of the moment you might be upset, but future you will be happy you didn’t.

