Is Olive Garden the Next Red Lobster?

Darden Restaurants‘ (NYSE: DRI) recent earnings report revealed mixed results, with Olive Garden struggling to grow same-store sales. The restaurant industry is facing challenges due to consumer fatigue over price increases, leading to deep discounting across the sector. We analyze whether Olive Garden could find itself “stuck in the middle” between budget options that are increasingly offering combo discounts to lure shoppers away from fast food and more high-end concepts.

With Red Lobster recently having declared bankruptcy, even the most iconic restaurant chains no longer feel safe.

Could Olive Garden Be at Risk of Following Red Lobster into Bankruptcy?

Here are some highlights from the conversation between 24/7 Wall Street Analysts Eric Bleeker and Austin Smith.

Darden Restaurants reported earnings last week and they were mixed with revenue a little light but earnings a bit ahead of Wall Street expectations.

Darden’s earnings are important because they own a number of national chains including: Olive Garden Longhorn Yard House Ruth’s Chris Capital Grill Seasons 52 Bahama Breeze

And other restaurants are part of their portfolio as well. With Red Lobster recently declaring bankruptcy and closing about 100 restaurants nationally, many are wondering what the next shoe to fall in the space is.

The big headline surrounding Darden’s earnings was flat same-store sales growth overall, that number was brought down due to struggles at Olive Garden.

Olive Garden reported same-store sales that fell 1.5% from last year.

When we look at the overall picture, one thing is clear, restaurants being able to pass on price increases is dead for now.

Darden’s fine dining options like Ruth’s Chris, Capital Grill, and Eddie V’s saw a 2.6% decrease in same-store sales.

Compare that to Longhorn Steakhouse which saw a 4% increase. As you can see, more budget-friendly restaurants are performing better in the current environment.

Now, Darden would emphasize that while Olive Garden is struggling, the entire restaurant industry is seeing struggles and Olive Garden is outperforming relative to peers.

And the company is expecting to be able to raise prices at Olive Garden about 3% this year.

Yet, the bottom line is there’s a lot of deep discounting in the restaurant industry right now as consumers have been burned out by price increases.

Olive Garden says it’s avoiding discounts that could prove unprofitable and still managing to keep store traffic at improving levels, but it’s going to have a lot of competition in the next year if it’s discounts lag behind peers.

For example, c ompetitors like Chili’s and Applebee’s are moving toward combo meals for prices like $10.99 in hopes of luring customers from fast food.

It’s hard for Olive Garden to hit those price points and still be profitable, so it may be stuck in the middle.

We’ll have to see what happens in the coming quarters – but this does seem like a challenging environment for the company.

Darden’s a great operator, but a first step with restaurant concepts that are struggling is often closing underperforming locations, so it’s probably worth watching if any Olive Garden closures are announced in the next year to see if it is a chain that can weather this current storm or is following in Red Lobster’s path.

