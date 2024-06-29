What’s the Best Magnificent 7 Stock for Dividend Investors? Canva

In the past year, both Meta (Nasdaq: META) and Alphabet (Nasdaq: GOOGL) announced dividends. That means of the Magnificent 7 stocks, five companies now pay dividends. However, not all of the Magnificent 7 dividends are created equal. We analyze which Magnificent 7 stock has the most upside for dividend investors, and the answer may surprise you!

The Best Magnificent 7 Dividend Stock in 2024

Here is a summary of the discussion from 24/7 Wall Street Analysts Eric Bleeker and Austin Smith about the best Magnificent 7 dividend stock.

Clearly, investors aren’t looking to the Magnificent 7 for the highest yields, they want price appreciation.

That being said, many Magnificent 7 stocks now pay dividends, with Meta and Alphabet announcing a dividend in the past year. The question on many investors’ minds is which Magnificent 7 stock is the best dividend stock for investors to own today.

Let’s look at the numbers in terms of dividend yield. o Microsoft is yielding .7% o Apple .5% o Meta .4% o Alphabet .4% o NVIDIA less than .1% and Amazon and Tesla don’t pay dividends.

Microsoft ( In terms of a commitment to its dividend, Nasdaq: MSFT ) is number one. In the last twelve months, the company paid out $21 billion in dividends, which is up from $12.7 billion in fiscal 2018.

Apple (Nasdaq: AAPL) pays the second-highest yield but has focused much more on repurchasing common stock. That’s been a winning move as Apple retiring shares has helped fuel share price gains, but it’s clearly a secondary strategy to its dividend.

Amazon ( One suggestion that might sound a little counterintuitive is to consider Nasdaq: AMZN ) as a “dividend play.”

Both Meta and Alphabet saw large price jumps the day after announcing their dividend. That was also the result of positive earnings, but the bottom line is Wall Street – and investors – like seeing financial discipline from tech companies.

Amazon has historically chosen to reinvest profits back into its business via pursuing new R&D and growth projects. That clearly has worked as the company has created projects like AWS, its advertising business, and Amazon Prime.

However, Amazon is now projected to generate more than $500 billion in cash flow between now and 2028 and has no real history of returning cash to shareholders.

Even if they chose to aggressively spend, say $100 billion, on projects like AI infrastructure, that still leaves a massive cash pile.

So, as perverse as it sounds, Amazon – who currently pays zero dividends – might be the best dividend play because their hand will soon be forced into announcing some return of capital to shareholders.

And when they do you’ll likely get a yield in the .3% or .4% range – which is similar to Meta, Alphabet, and Apple.

And if you own Amazon stock when they make that announcement you could potentially get price appreciation from a stock jump that’s equal to years worth of dividends as well!

All this being said, if you want to own the Magnificent 7 stock with the strongest commitment to paying dividends, then our recommendation is to own Microsoft in that case.

