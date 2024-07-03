5 All-American 4th of July Dividend Stocks to Buy for Solid Passive Income yxyeng / Getty Images

Dependable dividend stocks can provide streams of passive income.

Since 1926, dividends have contributed approximately 32% of the total return for the S&P 500.

If there is any holiday we celebrate in the United States that is among the favorites among all citizens, it must be the 4th of July. It transcends all walks of life, and the secular nature of the celebration makes it one for all who live here to celebrate as we honor a day that is perhaps the most important in our history. From the largest cities to the smallest rural communities, citizens of all ages mark this extraordinary day in many fun and festive ways.

At 24/7 Wall St., we decided to look at top companies that are usually big holiday winners and could be even bigger this year. Considering the upcoming 4th of July holiday celebration falls on a Thursday, many may be up for an extended weekend. With parades, barbecues, picnics, boating, bands, and much more, many Americans will go to the store to get provisions for the big day.

Our 24/7 Wall St. research database identified five top companies that may have a solid start to the third quarter because of the long holiday. These five top companies, which we recommend for their reliable dividends, can help investors generate solid passive income streams.

Passive income is characterized by its ability to generate revenue without requiring the earner’s continuous active effort, making it a desirable financial strategy for those seeking to diversify their income streams or achieve financial independence.

Coca-Cola

Source: Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

This company remains a top Warren Buffet holding as he owns a massive 400 million shares, 9.3% of the float and 6.4% of the portfolio. Coca-Cola Co. (NYSE: KO) is the world’s largest beverage company, offering consumers more than 500 sparkling and still brands.

Led by Coca-Cola, one of the world’s most valuable and recognizable brands, the company’s portfolio features 20 billion-dollar brands, including:

Diet Coke

Fanta

Sprite

Coca-Cola Zero

Vitaminwater

Powerade

Minute Maid

Simply

Georgia

Del Valle

Globally, it is the number one provider of sparkling beverages, ready-to-drink coffees, and juice drinks.

Through the world’s most extensive beverage distribution system, consumers in more than 200 countries enjoy the company’s beverages at a rate of more than 1.9 billion servings a day. It’s also important to remember that the company owns almost 20% % of Monster Beverage (NASDAQ: MNST), which continues to deliver big numbers.

Investors are paid a very dependable 3.04% dividend.

Kraft Heinz

Source: AleksandarNakic / E+ via Getty Images

Even in bad times, everybody has to eat, and this company always stands to benefit while paying a tremendous 4.47% dividend. Kraft Heinz Co. (NYSE: KHC) was formed via the merger of H.J. Heinz Company and Kraft Foods Group.

The company is a leading global food company with estimated annual revenues of $25 billion from well-known brands such as Kraft, Heinz, Oscar Meyer, and Maxwell House.

Kraft Heinz is North America’s third-largest food and beverage manufacturer, and it derives 76% of its revenues from that market and 24% from International.

The company’s additional brands include:

ABC

Capri Sun

Classico

Jell-O

Kool-Aid

Lunchables

Ore-Ida

Oscar Mayer

Philadelphia

Planters

Plasmon

Quero

Weight Watchers

Smart Ones

Velveeta

Kroger

Source: jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

This grocery chain giant is always a solid and conservative idea that pays a 2.03% dividend. Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) is a retailer in the United States. It operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses.

Its combination of food and drug stores offers:

Natural food and organic sections

Pharmacies,

General merchandise

Pet centers

Fresh seafood and organic produce

Multi-department stores offer apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

The company’s marketplace stores offer:

Full-service grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty care

Perishable goods, as well as general merchandise, including apparel, home goods, and toys

Price impact warehouse stores provide grocery, health, and beauty care items, meat, dairy, baked goods, and fresh produce items

The company also manufactures and processes food products in its supermarkets and online; it sells fuel through 1,613 fuel centers.

Kroger owns 22 companies, including Harris Teeter, Smith’s Food and Drug, Ralphs, King Soopers/City Market, and Roundy’s supermarkets.

Kroger is in the process of buying Albertsons Companies Inc. (NYSE: ACI) and will sell more than 400 stores and other assets for about $1.9 billion. This is to clear a path for a merger with antitrust regulators reviewing a deal that would merge two of the nation’s largest grocery chains. Negotiations with the Federal Trade Commission have proven to be difficult, so this process could take a while to play out and could be turned down.

Molson Coors Brewing

Source: GreenPimp / Getty Images

While the iconic American beer company did merge with a Canadian beer giant, it is still based in Chicago with the main office in Golden Colorado and Montreal and pays a 3.39% dividend. Molson Coors Brewing Co. (NYSE: TAP) is one of the world’s largest brewers (>3% global share), with core brands Coors Light, Carling, Molson Canadian, and Staropramen.

Molson and Coors merged in February 2005, and in 2012, StarBev was added. Molson Coors serves markets including the United States, Canada, Eastern Europe, and the UK/Ireland, with exposure to other markets through its Molson Coors International (MCI) division. In mid-October 2016, it acquired the remainder (58%) of the US joint venture (MillerCoors).

Molson Coors Brewing has demonstrated its ability to adapt to changing consumer preferences. The Coors Light brand, a long-time favorite among Generation X and baby boomers, has been a key driver of the company’s success.

The company’s strategic response to Bud Light’s marketing missteps, which led to a surge in new customers, is a testament to its agility. Furthermore, the company is exploring new opportunities, such as the potential to market a cannabis-infused product.

PepsiCo

Source: Spauln / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

This top consumer staples stock will supply the goods for 4th of July parties and pays a solid 3.17% dividend. PepsiCo Inc. (NYSE: PEP) is a worldwide food and beverage company.

Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers

Lays and Ruffles potato chips

Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips

Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks, branded dips

Fritos corn chips

The company’s Quaker Foods North America segment provides:

Quaker oatmeal

Grits

Rice cakes

Natural granola and oat squares

Pearl Milling mixes and syrups

Quaker Chewy granola bars

Cap’n Crunch cereal

Life cereal

Rice-A-Roni side dishes

PepsiCo’s North America Beverages segment offers beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods under these brands:

Pepsi

Gatorade

Mountain Dew

Diet Pepsi

Aquafina

Diet Mountain Dew

Tropicana Pure Premium

Sierra Mist

Mug brands

