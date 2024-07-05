3 Winners From the Next Massive AI Spending Boom (Hint: It's Not NVIDIA) Canva

Another week, and more good news for AI investors. Last week it was revealed that memory maker SK Hynix plans to invest $74.6 billion into expanding its capacity to make chips for the AI boom. While rabid demand for High-Bandwidth Memory (HBM) gets less attention than stocks like NVIDIA (Nasdaq: NVDA), it is nonetheless one of the most compelling growth areas in artificial intelligence investing. We dive into winners from this red-hot AI market. Companies discussed include SK Hynix, Micron (NASDAQ: MU), ASML (NASDAQ: ASML), Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM), and BE Semi.

Winners from the Memory Spending Boom

Below you’ll find some of the highlights from the discussion between 24/7 Wall Street Analysts Eric Bleeker and Austin Smith:

Today we’re focusing on the recent news that SK Hynix plans to invest $74.6 billion in semiconductor across the next 5 years.

SK Hynix, the leader in AI memory chips called HBM (high bandwidth memory), plans to invest 103 trillion won (US$74.6 billion) in capex over the next 5-years (thru-2028) on new semiconductor factories and production line equipment, media report. 1/2 $MU #Samsung $ASML $AMAT $LRCX… — Dan Nystedt (@dnystedt) July 1, 2024

SK Hynix’s Chairman had this to say about the dynamics leading to this aggressive spending plan: “The winds of AI-related change are so strong in the U.S. that there is nothing to talk about but AI.”

High-Bandwidth Memory is a booming market thanks to AI. It’s now widely understood that GPUs (the type of processor made by NVIDIA) are uniquely suited to training AI models. What’s less understood is the amount of memory required for AI training.

Neural network training requires tons of memory. You have to store input data and parameters as inputs work through a network’s layers.

The unique memory usage qualities of AI have led to booming demand for High-Bandwidth Memory, which is the current memory technology best suited for AI servers.

High-Bandwidth Memory is just one of many industries that are seeing a boom after NVIDIA.

That is to say, while NVIDIA saw massive growth as investors first scooped up GPUs (the processing units), now other aspects of the data center are booming. That’s been reflected in rising sales for areas like HBM, liquid cooling, and networking. There are even more areas that are still in the first innings of potential growth like advanced optics.

So, what are the kinds of stocks winning from a market like High-Bandwidth Memory?

First, the memory makers themselves are winning. This includes SK Hynix and Micron.

If SK Hynix is making these investments, its because of a high-confidence memory demand will reach all-time highs in the near future.

The problem is that SK Hynix is difficult for many investors to buy unless you have an account with a broker like Interactive Brokers.

If you’re looking for another company benefitting from the growth in HBM, you may want to consider Micron, which is an American company.

Micron grew sales 81.5% in the first quarter, and is projected to grow sales by 51% in 2025. That’s a higher growth rate than NVIDIA, for perspective.

It’s also worth noting that HBM supplies are effectively sold out through 2025, which is why SK Hynix is rushing to get more factories online.

A second market that’s a winner from HBM is lithography.

There’s one stock that’s the biggest winner in this space: ASML.

HMB memory has more “wafer intensity” – which effectively means more of ASML’s very expensive machines are required to make this type of memory.

ASML already has tailwinds thanks to the growth of processors in AI, but this market just puts another tailwind at their back that’s underappreciated by investors.

A third market that’s a winner is packaging.

Taiwan Semiconductor has really differentiated itself thanks to its specialty in CoWoS packaging, which is another area that’s a bottleneck for AI supply.

Another packaging name to look at is BE Semiconductor, which is expected to see growth accelerate from negative last year to 42% sales growth in 2025.

