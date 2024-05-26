5 Dividend Paying Tech Stocks You Can Buy With $1000 fizkes / Shutterstock.com

24/7 Insights

Dividend stock increases the total return potential for investors

Since 1926, dividends have contributed approximately 32% of the total return for the S&P 500, while capital appreciations have contributed 68%.

Dividend stocks are a favorite among investors for good reason. They provide a steady income stream and offer a promising avenue for total return. Total return, a comprehensive measure of investment performance, encompasses interest, capital gains, dividends, and distributions realized over time.

In simpler terms, it’s the sum of income and stock appreciation. This means dividend stocks can boost investment success by delivering regular income and capital appreciation.

For younger investors or those on a tight budget, investing to generate consistent passive Income can be daunting because many top dividend stocks trade anywhere from $25 to over $100 per share. Realizing any significant return on investment can be challenging with a small investing capital base of $1000.

We screened our 24/7 Wall St. technology stock database, looking for solid, lower-priced stocks that pay dependable dividends that investors can purchase and start to generate positive total returns.

Why are we covering this?

Source: shapecharge / E+ via Getty Images

Investing at any age requires a starting point, and many individuals have limited funds to dedicate to the stock market at the beginning of their investment journey. If that is true, looking for stocks that have consistently paid dividends over the years but are lower priced than large-cap blue-chip companies makes sense.

ASE Technology

Source: gorodenkoff / iStock via Getty Images

While perhaps off-the-radar, this stock offers investors massive total return potential and a 5.43% dividend. ASE Technology Holdings Company Ltd. (NYSE: ASX) together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally.

The company develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties:

Produces substrates;

Offers information software

Equipment leasing

Investment advisory

Warehousing management services

Commercial complex, after-sales, and support services

Manages parking lot services

The company also:

Processes and sells computer and communication peripherals

Electronic components

Telecommunications equipment, and motherboards

Imports and exports goods and technology

Himax Technologies

Source: Laurence Dutton / E+ via Getty Images

This is a micro cap technology company with solid upside potential and a 4.35% dividend. Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) is a fabless semiconductor company that provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States.

The company operates in two segments:

Driver IC

Non-Driver Products

It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers for:

Televisions

PC monitors

Laptops

Mobile phones

Tablets

Automotive

ePaper devices

Industrial displays

The company also provides automotive IC solutions, including traditional driver ICs; advanced in-cell touch and display driver integration; large touch and display driver integration; and local dimming timing controllers, as well as active matrix organic light-emitting diode (AMOLED) solutions, including AMOLED drivers, timing controllers, and touch controller ICs.

In addition, it offers application-specific IC services, liquid crystal on silicon and micro-electromechanical system products, power ICs, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensor products, wafer-level optics products, 3D sensing products, and ultralow-power WiseEye smart image sensing products.

Opera Limited

Source: NicoElNino / Getty Images

This tech company based in Norway pays shareholders a big 6.04% dividend. Opera Limited (NASDAQ: OPRA) provides mobile and PC web browsers and related products and services in Norway and internationally.

The company offers mobile browser products, such as:

Opera Mini,

Opera browser for Android and iOS

Opera GX for PCs and Mobile

Opera Touch; PC browsers, including Opera for Computers

Opera GX

Apex Football

Opera VPN Pro

Opera News, an AI-powered personalized news discovery and aggregation service

It also provides Opera Crypto Browser for PCs and mobile; browser-based cashback rewards programs; owns GameMaker Studio, a 2D gaming development platform; and GXC, a gaming portal.

In addition, the company operates Opera Ads, an online advertising platform; and offers Web3 and e-commerce services.

United Microelectronics

Source: MACRO PHOTO / iStock via Getty Images

Based in Taiwan this solid tech company deleivers a big 7.04% dividend. United Microelectronics Corporation (NYSE: UMC) operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in:

Taiwan

China

Hong Kong

Japan

Korea

United States,

Europe, and internationally.

The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

United Microelectronics has a total of 12 fabs in production with a combined capacity of more than 400,000 wafers per month (12-in equivalent), and all of them are certified with IATF 16949 automotive quality standards.

Xerox

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

This old school tech leader is more than just making copies and pays a huge 7.17% dividend. Xerox Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: XRX) together with its subsidiaries, operates as a workplace technology company that integrates hardware, services, and software for enterprises in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, India, and internationally.

The company operates through two segments:

Print and Other

FITTLE.

The Print and Other segment designs, develops, and sells document systems, solutions, and services, as well as IT and software products and services.

The FITTLE segment offers financing solutions for direct channel customer purchases and lease financing to end-users.

It also offers workplace solutions comprising:

Desktop monochrome, color, and multifunction printers

ConnectKey software

Digital printing presses

Light production devices

Digital services that support workflow automation,

Personalization communication software,

Content management solutions, and digitization services

In addition, the company provides:

Graphic communications, in-plant, and production solutions;

FreeFlow, a software solution for the automation and integration of processing of print jobs comprising file preparation, final production, and electronic publishing

IT services, end user computing devices, network infrastructure, and communications technology

Technology product support, professional engineering, and commercial robotic process automation

Further, it sells paper products and standalone software, such as CareAR, DocuShare, and XMPie; it also invests in startups.