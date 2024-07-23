3 Smartest Tech Stocks to Buy With $200 Right Now JLco Julia Amaral / Shutterstock.com

While ADT Inc. (NYSE: ADT) is a security company, Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) has grabbed a 6% share of the stock.

Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) looks poised to breakout and retest highs posted in 2021.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK) offers a solid dividend to go with a substantial total return potential.

For younger investors or those on a tight budget, investing to generate solid stock market gains can be daunting because many top technology stocks trade anywhere from $25 to over $100 per share and more. Realizing any significant return on investment can be challenging with a small investing capital base of $200.

For those who are skeptical about low-priced stocks, it’s worth noting that many of the biggest companies in the world, including Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Nvidia, all traded in the single digits at one time. This history should reassure investors about the potential of low-priced stocks.

We screened our 24/7 Wall St. technology stock database, looking for solid, lower-priced stocks that pay and that investors can purchase to start generating positive returns.

Three top companies hit our screens, and all are valuable ideas for investors looking to grab the three smartest tech stocks to buy with $200 right now. All are rated Buy at major Wall Street firms and offer huge potential upside.

ADT

This top security company is a back-door technology play that could be completely bought out and pays a solid 2.90% dividend. ADT Inc. (NYSE: ADT) provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States.

It operates through two segments:

Consumer and Small Business

Solar

The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, intelligent security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

ADT primarily offers security designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards, and address personal medical emergencies, such as injuries or unanticipated falls.

The company also provides:

Automation and smart home solutions that allow customers to use their smartphones, smartphone applications, or touchscreen panels in their homes to arm and disarm their security systems, record and view real-time video

Creates customized and automated schedules for connected devices; programs systems to react to defined events

Integrates the system with third-party connected devices, such as cameras, lights, thermostats, appliances, and garage doors, and offers monitoring and maintenance services.

In 2020, Google bought 6% of ADT to offer customers a “next generation” security system. Google and ADT’s security package includes Google screens and cameras and ADT’s software, sensors, and hub. In addition, in 2022 insurance giant State Farm bought 133 million shares of the company in a private placement worth $1.2 billion.

Himax Technologies

After trading sideways for two years the shares look ready to explode higher and pay shareholders a dependable 3.65% dividend. Himax Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: HIMX) is a fabless semiconductor company that provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States.

The company operates in two segments:

Driver Integrated Circuits

Non-Driver Products

It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in:

Televisions

PC monitors

Laptops

Mobile phones

Tablets

Automotive

ePaper devices

The company also provides:

Automotive IC solutions, including traditional driver ICs

Advanced in-cell touch and display driver integration

Large touch and display driver integration

Local dimming timing controllers

Active matrix organic light-emitting diode (AMOLED) solutions, including AMOLED drivers, timing controllers, and touch controller ICs

In addition it provides:

Application specific IC services

Liquid crystal on silicon and micro-electro mechanical system products

Power ICs

Complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensor products

Wafer level optics products

3D sensing products

Ultralow power WiseEye smart image sensing products

The company markets its display drivers to panel manufacturers, mobile device module manufacturers, and manufacturers of end-use products.

Nokia

This telecommunications company once ruled the cell phone arena until the advent of the smartphone in 2007. It also remains a solid dividend idea, paying a 3.74% yield. Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK) provides worldwide mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions.

The company operates through four segments:

Network Infrastructure

Mobile Networks

Cloud and Network Services

Nokia Technologies

The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as:

Fiber and copper-based access infrastructure

In-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services

IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications

Optical networks solutions that provide optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications

Subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission

It sells its products and services to communications service providers, webscale and hyper scalers, digital industries, and the government.

The company also offers mobile technology products and services for:

Radio access networks and microwave radio links for transport networks

Network management solutions

Network planning

Optimization

Network deployment

Technical support services

In addition, it offers:

Cloud and network services, including core network solutions, such as voice and packet core

Business applications, such as security, automation, and monetization

Cloud and cognitive services

Enterprise solutions, including private wireless and industrial automation

Further, the company licenses intellectual property, including patents, technologies, and the Nokia brand.