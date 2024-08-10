The Best Dividend ETF Passive Income Investors Love Uuganbayar / Shutterstock.com

Exchange-traded funds (ETFs) have numerous advantages over open-end mutual funds

Some top ETFs pay monthly dividends, while most pay quarterly, a plus for passive income investors

Unlike open-end mutual funds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) trade on major exchanges like stocks. They own financial assets such as stocks, bonds, currencies, debts, futures contracts, and commodities such as gold bars. One massive advantage ETFs have is that they can be bought or sold anytime the markets are trading.

According to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), passive income generally includes earnings from rental activity or any trade or business in which the individual does not materially participate. It can also include income from limited partnerships and other similar enterprises where the individual is not actively involved.

Investors, especially those nearing or in retirement, increasingly seek passive income streams to supplement social security, pension income, or qualified retirement account withdrawals.

We screened our 24/7 Wall St. passive income ETF database, looking for the one fund that many investors consider the best of all. After some careful consideration, one mammoth fund run by one of the top Wall Street investment banks is the clear winner. It is also the best dividend ETF passive income investors love.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

With a stunning $33.74 billion of assets under management, JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEArca: JEPI) is the world’s largest actively managed ETF. It continues to take in billions since its inception in 2020 and is run by two of the top portfolio managers at JPMorgan. The two managers, Hamilton Reiner and Raffaele Zingone, have a combined 70 years of investment experience.

The fund seeks to achieve its investment objectives by:

Creating an actively managed portfolio of equity securities comprised significantly of those included in the fund’s primary benchmark, the Standard & Poor’s 500 Total Return Index (S&P 500 Index)

Through equity-linked notes (ELNs), selling call options with exposure to the S&P 500 Index

Dividend yield = 7.35% paid monthly

NAV = $55.37

Expense ratio = 0.35%

This is how the JPMorgan fact sheet describes the funds approach to investing and objectives:

Generates income through a combination of selling

options and investing in U.S. large cap stocks, seeking to

deliver a monthly income stream from associated option

premiums and stock dividends

through a combination of selling options and investing in U.S. large cap stocks, seeking to deliver a monthly income stream from associated option premiums and stock dividends Constructs a diversified, low volatility equity portfolio

through a proprietary research process designed to

identify over- and undervalued stocks with attractive

risk/return characteristics

diversified, low volatility equity portfolio through a proprietary research process designed to identify over- and undervalued stocks with attractive risk/return characteristics Seeks to deliver a significant portion of the returns

associated with the S&P 500 Index with less volatility, in

addition to monthly income

The fund has a four-star rating from Morningstar and is classified in the Derivative Income category.

Here are the top 10 stock holdings in the fund:

Microsoft

Amazon

Trane Technologies

Meta Platforms

Progressive Corporation

Intuit

Alphabet

Mastercard

Southern Company

AbbVie

