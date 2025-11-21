S&P 500
Personal Finance

7 Carl Icahn Quotes Every 30-Year-Old Needs to Hear

By Sammi Caramela
7 Carl Icahn Quotes Every 30-Year-Old Needs to Hear

24/7 Wall St. Insights

  • Carl Icahn, founder and controlling shareholder of Icahn Enterprises, uses his experience as a businessman and investor to help professionals of all ages.
  • Individuals in their 30s can use Icahn’s quotes as advice and guidance throughout their careers.
  Also: Discover the Next Nvidia.

Carl Icahn is an American billionaire investor and one of the most influential activist shareholders in modern finance, known for aggressively pushing companies to change strategies, cut costs, or restructure to increase shareholder value. Rising to prominence in the 1980s, Icahn built his reputation through high-stakes corporate raids and bold takeovers, later shifting toward activist investing through his firm, Icahn Enterprises. Over the decades, he has targeted major companies like Apple, eBay, and Netflix, often shaking up boards and management teams with his relentless pressure. Icahn’s outspoken personality, contrarian instincts, and ability to move markets have cemented him as a powerful, though sometimes controversial, figure on Wall Street.

This post was updated on November 21, 2025 to provide a brief overview of Carl Icahn.

1. Enjoy the Process

Happy woman, call center and communication with headset at night in office for customer service, lead generation. Person, CRM and laptop with faq for telecom support, contact and telemarketing advice
PeopleImages.com - Yuri A / Shutterstock.com

Don’t rush your success; relish in the journey.

I enjoy the hunt much more than the ‘good life’ after the victory.

-Carl Icahn

When you’re in your 30s, you might feel the desire to rush to the finish line to success. This quote is a great reminder to take your time and enjoy the hunt while you’re still partaking in it. Arguably one of the best parts of victory is the process it takes to get there. Being able to look back and take pride in your journey toward success is a rewarding feeling, both in life and in business. 

2. Stay in Your Own Lane

Coach motivate to personal development, success and career growth concept. Version with bigger wooden person.
Jirsak / Shutterstock.com

Focus on your own journey.

Don’t go in and tell somebody else how to run their business.

-Carl Icahn

Once you reach your 30s, you might feel more confident in your career and in your position in a particular company. However, this doesn’t mean you should go around telling people what to do or how to run a business. You can, of course, give your feedback and perspective, but make sure you swallow your pride and remember your opinion is no better or worse than anyone else’s. Focus on the value you bring to the table, but don’t push your methods on everyone else. Remain open-minded, and you’ll be shocked by just how much you can learn.

3. Focus on Yourself

Confident rich eastern indian business man executive standing in modern big city looking and dreaming of future business success, thinking of new goals, business vision and leadership concept.
insta_photos / Shutterstock.com

Don’t worry about making friends in business.

You learn in this business: If you want a friend, get a dog.

-Carl Icahn

This quote is a great reminder to prioritize yourself when it comes to business and your own career. In this dog-eat-dog business world, don’t expect to find friendship with everyone. While it’s great to work with other professionals, especially early on in your career in your 30s, make sure you’re not expecting to make friends out of every encounter. As Icahn says, if you want a friend, get a dog. Don’t blindly trust anyone in business—you might end up as collateral.

4. Keep Your Eyes on the Prize

Success written on asphalt road in sunset concept of goals and challenges or career path success business opportunity and change.
gan chaonan / Shutterstock.com

Take pride in your wins.

I like winning. There’s also a certain joy in it. I feel fulfilled by it.

-Carl Icahn

Winning in business is a great feeling, and you should allow yourself to relish in it. Throughout your career, you will reach many milestones—and each deserves to be celebrated. Acknowledge your wins along the way, no matter how small they might seem. This will fuel your passion and determination to continue winning. 

5. Embrace Your Passions and Obsessions in Business

My work or passion symbol. Businessman turns wooden cubes and changes words &#039;My work&#039; to &#039;My passion&#039;. Beautiful white table, white background, copy space. Business and my work or passion concept.
Dmitry Demidovich / Shutterstock.com

Obsession can be a positive thing.

But for people that make a lot of money, at least in business, or in any area, I think, the common denominator is an obsession, that they really are obsessed.

-Carl Icahn

If you really want to make it far in business, you have to be obsessed with what you do. While you might not go to work every day feeling passionate about making spreadsheets or answering emails, you should channel your attention and energy toward what truly fulfills you in the day-to-day. Maybe it’s the idea of success that gets you going, or perhaps it’s simply earning as much money as you can in your 30s. Find what it is that sets your soul on fire, and follow that relentlessly and unapologetically. True success comes when you are in alignment with your authentic passions.

6. Think Things Through, but Don’t Hold Back for Too Long

Young thoughtful Asian business woman executive manager wearing suit working in modern office, taking notes and thinking of professional plan, project management, considering new business ideas.
insta_photos / Shutterstock.com

Trust yourself to make the right choices.

In life and business, there are two cardinal sins. The first is to act without thought and the second is not to act at all.

-Carl Icahn

Your 30s are a strange time when you might be stuck between reacting and responding. Take a moment to breathe and reflect before making any major decisions. You will be able to master this discipline in time. The more practice, the better.

Additionally, it’s just as important to take the proper steps toward your desires and goals. You might hesitate thinking you are not ready or doubting yourself, but it’s just as foolish not to try then it is to jump without looking.

7. Take Everything One Step at a Time

Unlock potential of business success stairs dart and dartboard targets magnifying glass with hand on gray background. Explore opportunities growth embrace steps to achieve ambitions and goal concept.
MiniStocker / Shutterstock.com

Don’t panic when something goes wrong; don’t get overconfident when things go right.

Events are often blown out of proportion, both the good and the bad.

-Carl Icahn

Oftentimes in business and in the economy, certain events can be blown out of proportion. Be sure to take things with a grain of salt and don’t give anything too much power both good and bad. 

We’re Covering This

Successful business people giving each other a high five in a meeting. Two young business professionals celebrating teamwork in an office.
JLco Julia Amaral / Shutterstock.com

Carl Icahn’s quotes for 30-somethings can help you make the most out of your career.

Carl Icahn has shared valuable advice throughout his lucrative career. By considering input from successful businessmen and investors, you, too, can forge your own successful path.

 

