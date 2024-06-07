8 Cathie Wood Quotes Every 50-Year-Old Needs to Hear insta_photos / Shutterstock.com

As a successful investor and the founder, CEO, and CIO of ARK Invest, Cathie Wood is a great resource for inspiration and financial insight. No matter your age, financial background, or investment experience, you can benefit from her many years of experience and knowledge.

We’ve already created a list of Cathie Wood quotes for 30-year-olds, so here are eight Cathie Wood quotes every 50-year-old needs to hear.

1. “If you are buying into a vacuum of conventional wisdom … the potential to capitalize is enormous.”

Source : Cathie Wood, Investor’s Business Daily

Takeaway: Think Big

If you are willing to think big for yourself, you might be surprised by how much you can achieve. By considering all the knowledge at your fingertips, you will open yourself up to incredible opportunities if you’re willing to take advantage of them.

Focus on your future and seek innovative approaches that will set you aside from others. Additionally, keep up with advancements and industry disruptions that might inspire new career pivots. There will always be endless opportunities to capitalize — no matter what stage of your career you’re in.

2. “Make sure you’re on the right side of change.”

Source: Cathie Wood, Investor's Business Daily

Takeaway: Keep Up With Changes

Change — whether financial, such as with investments, or societal, such as with political movements — is inevitable. At this age, you likely already know this and have witnessed proof of it. Most likely, you’ve experienced ups and downs in your career and finances, as well as your personal life. So long as you acknowledge the changes and are on the right side of said changes, you can reap the benefits of such shifts.

Change is not a bad thing. In fact, usually, it’s an opportunity to expand. Be sure to stay updated on important industry advancements or changes in markets to determine your best course of action.

Similarly, while this quote wasn’t intended this way, many can interpret it as ensuring you’re supporting the right social causes or political events. This, too, can help you remain respected and relevant in your craft. Don’t turn a blind eye just to appeal to the masses.

3. “I always believe truth wins out.”

Source : Cathie Wood, Investor’s Business Daily

Takeaway: Trust in the Outcome

Taking this quote at face value, you can find comfort in the idea that the truth will win no matter what occurs. In other words, even if you experience doubters or individuals who misunderstand you along the way, your truth will always come out. Rather than wasting time over-explaining yourself, focus on what you can control instead. Let the results speak for you.

No matter what choice you make, there will always be someone who doesn’t approve or doesn’t believe in you. However, trust that your truth — your success — will always shine in the end. You don’t need to prove yourself to anyone. The outcome will serve as enough confirmation of your victories.

4. “You make your breaks.”

Source : Cathie Wood, Investor’s Business Daily

Takeaway: Create Your Own Opportunities

You’re responsible for the opportunities in your life. If you’re willing to work hard, you can make your own breaks in your career. By hustling while keeping an open mind, you might find yourself experiencing more “luck” in your life — simply because you put the hard work in.

While you might assume this quote is for those just getting started in their careers, that simply isn’t the case. No matter how old you are or even how near you are to retirement, you can still create your own opportunities in any area of your life. For example, perhaps you’re looking to forge a smoother path to retirement by finding a less demanding job as you enter your upper 50s/early 60s. You can open these doors for yourself.

5. “I love figuring out how the world is going to work.”

Source : Cathie Wood, Investor’s Business Daily

Takeaway: Stay Curious

Even as you age, it’s never too late to be curious about the world around you. We can always learn more and be surprised by the way things work out for us. If you ever feel stuck or stagnant, try viewing the world through a new lens. You never know what opportunities might open up for you.

Additionally, don’t feel ashamed of where you are right now. Growth takes place at every age, without exception. In other words, even if you feel like you should have everything figured out at all times, no one ever does. Stay curious and open to learning more each day.

6. “You gotta roll with the punches. I just haven’t felt very many punches, or I don’t choose to remember them, because I’m very focused on the future and getting to where I want.”

Source : Cathie Wood, Citywire

Takeaway: Be Flexible and Focused

If you can stay in your own lane, especially as you get older, you’ll realize that you can easily pave your way to success. Don’t worry about what everyone around you is doing. Instead, worry only about how you will get to where you want to be in your career (or any other part of your life, really).

When it comes to rolling with the punches, however, flexibility and adaptability will allow you to make any necessary changes along the road. Any roadblocks you might face are merely opportunities to shift and turn a new corner. While things might not always go as planned, trust that your journey is uniquely yours. Believe that everything is always working out for you.

7. “Putting the pieces of the puzzle together with each other is going to get us to the truth faster.”

Source :​​ Cathie Wood, Investor’s Business Daily

Takeaway: Collaborate With Other Professionals

Collaboration is an important part of business. If you’re willing to work with others, you’ll achieve your goals much more quickly. Considering various perspectives and insights can help you get ahead when you otherwise would have remained stagnant.

As we get older, we often get set in our ways. However, this attitude can prevent you from learning and growing — especially in your career. Don’t shy away from asking for help or learning from other professionals in your industry/market.

8. “In the sharing economy world and the networking world, if you don’t give, you don’t get.”

Source :​​ Cathie Wood, Investor’s Business Daily

Takeaway: Give Back and See What You Receive

You know the saying: you reap what you sow. In other words, the energy you put out into the world will always find its way back to you. If you’re constantly helping others, odds are, others will help you, too.

Especially as you get older and learn more about yourself, your market/industry, and the world around you, you should share your insights with those who lack the same experience. You never know what doors this will open for you. Networking is a rewarding two-way street that often connects us with opportunities we otherwise never would’ve come across.

Why We Are Covering This

Cathie Wood is a successful investor who is the CEO of ARK Invest, a leading investment management company. With decades of investment and entrepreneurial experience under her belt, she is an ideal professional to take advice from. No matter where you are in your life or in your career, Cathie Wood’s insights will help you take control of your finances and professional endeavors.