Starbucks Launches Pumpkin Spice Latte Early but It Won't Help

24/7 Wall St. Insights
- Before the new Starbucks Corp. (NASDAQ: SBUX) CEO can even set up his remote office, the company decided to release its popular pumpkin spice latte.
- It is an indication of why Starbucks needs an adult to run it.
- Also: 2 Dividend Legends to Hold Forever.
Before new Starbucks Corp. (NASDAQ: SBUX) CEO Brian Niccol can even set up his remote office, the company made the odd decision to release its popular pumpkin spice latte. This is a mere two days earlier than last year. It means the Starbucks autumn menu will be offered in its stores before the summer has even ended.
According to CNN, seasonal food and drink sales are about 10% of total Starbucks sales. However, it is hard to believe that a single drink will make any difference. The news channel described the drink as “beloved.”
Thomas Prather, vice president of marketing at Starbucks said, “When [pumpkin spice latte] comes back — it’s something that you’ve remembered over the years and it’s like, OK, something in my life is normal and predictable and comforting.”
The decision is a sad attempt to restart sales before CEO Niccol can make any decisions on his own. It is also an indication of why Starbucks needs an adult to run it.
Before the news that Niccol would take over as chief executive, Starbucks stock was down 25% for the year. Comparable store sales were down 2%. While that does not seem like much, investors have watched comparable store sales rise for years.
A one-drink decision is an embarrassment.
Consumers Are Not Avoiding These Coffee Brands in 2024
ALERT: Take This Retirement Quiz Now (Sponsored)
Take the quiz below to get matched with a financial advisor today.
Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests.
Here’s how it works:
1. Answer SmartAsset advisor match quiz
2. Review your pre-screened matches at your leisure. Check out the advisors’ profiles.
3. Speak with advisors at no cost to you. Have an introductory call on the phone or introduction in person and choose whom to work with in the future
Take the retirement quiz right here.
Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.