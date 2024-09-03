Investing

1 in 6 Homes in This State Do Not Have Internet Access

Access to reliable internet is crucial in today’s digital age, serving as a gateway to education, employment, healthcare, and social connection. As more aspects of daily life move online, ensuring that all Americans have internet access is essential for bridging the digital divide and promoting equal opportunities. Expanding connectivity, particularly in underserved areas, is vital for empowering individuals, supporting economic growth, and fostering a more inclusive society where everyone can participate fully in the digital world.

In this slideshow, we’re looking at an analysis of U.S. internet connectivity through U.S. Census data, specifically the 2022 American Community Survey (ACS). This review aimed to identify trends in internet accessibility across the country. The study found that approximately 11.5 million U.S. households, or 8.8%, do not have internet access at home, although this number has significantly decreased from 22.8% in 2015.

The analysis also highlighted the ongoing challenges faced by households in states with higher poverty rates, where internet access remains limited. Let’s rank the states and see which ones have the highest (and lowest) levels of being connected.

New Hampshire

% of connected households* (2022): 94.1

Utah

% of connected households* (2022): 93.8

Washington

% of connected households* (2022): 93.7

California

% of connected households* (2022): 93.5

Colorado

% of connected households* (2022): 93.3

New Jersey

% of connected households* (2022): 93.1

Massachusetts

% of connected households* (2022): 93

Delaware

% of connected households* (2022): 92.7

Oregon

% of connected households* (2022): 92.5

Maryland

% of connected households* (2022): 92.5

Idaho

% of connected households* (2022): 92.2

Minnesota

% of connected households* (2022): 92.2

Connecticut

% of connected households* (2022): 92.2

Alaska

% of connected households* (2022): 91.9

Florida

% of connected households* (2022): 91.8

Nevada

% of connected households* (2022): 91.6

Texas

% of connected households* (2022): 91.5

Rhode Island

% of connected households* (2022): 91.4

Vermont

% of connected households* (2022): 91.3

Georgia

% of connected households* (2022): 91.3

Hawaii

% of connected households* (2022): 91.3

Arizona

% of connected households* (2022): 91.2

Maine

% of connected households* (2022): 91

Virginia

% of connected households* (2022): 91

Kansas

% of connected households* (2022): 90.9

Wisconsin

% of connected households* (2022): 90.9

Illinois

% of connected households* (2022): 90.8

Michigan

% of connected households* (2022): 90.7

Ohio

% of connected households* (2022): 90.6

New York

% of connected households* (2022): 90.5

Nebraska

% of connected households* (2022): 90.4

North Carolina

% of connected households* (2022): 90.3

Indiana

% of connected households* (2022): 90.2

South Dakota

% of connected households* (2022): 90.1

Pennsylvania

% of connected households* (2022): 90.1

Iowa

% of connected households* (2022): 89.9

Wyoming

% of connected households* (2022): 89.9

Tennessee

% of connected households* (2022): 89.7

Missouri

% of connected households* (2022): 89.7

North Dakota

% of connected households* (2022): 89.5

Montana

% of connected households* (2022): 89.4

Kentucky

% of connected households* (2022): 89.2

South Carolina

% of connected households* (2022): 89.2

Oklahoma

% of connected households* (2022): 88.7

Alabama

% of connected households* (2022): 87.6

Arkansas

% of connected households* (2022): 86.9

New Mexico

% of connected households* (2022): 86.8

West Virginia

% of connected households* (2022): 86.7

Louisiana

% of connected households* (2022): 85.5

Mississippi

% of connected households* (2022): 84.4

