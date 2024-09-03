1 in 6 Homes in This State Do Not Have Internet Access Thinkstock

Access to reliable internet is crucial in today’s digital age, serving as a gateway to education, employment, healthcare, and social connection. As more aspects of daily life move online, ensuring that all Americans have internet access is essential for bridging the digital divide and promoting equal opportunities. Expanding connectivity, particularly in underserved areas, is vital for empowering individuals, supporting economic growth, and fostering a more inclusive society where everyone can participate fully in the digital world.

In this slideshow, we’re looking at an analysis of U.S. internet connectivity through U.S. Census data, specifically the 2022 American Community Survey (ACS). This review aimed to identify trends in internet accessibility across the country. The study found that approximately 11.5 million U.S. households, or 8.8%, do not have internet access at home, although this number has significantly decreased from 22.8% in 2015.

The analysis also highlighted the ongoing challenges faced by households in states with higher poverty rates, where internet access remains limited. Let’s rank the states and see which ones have the highest (and lowest) levels of being connected.

New Hampshire juliaf/iStock.com % of connected households* (2022): 94.1

Utah Quality Stock Arts/Shutterstock.com % of connected households* (2022): 93.8

Washington Alexander Lukatskiy/Shutterstock.com % of connected households* (2022): 93.7

California Matthew Starling/iStock.com % of connected households* (2022): 93.5

Colorado Nick Fox/Shutterstock.com % of connected households* (2022): 93.3

New Jersey Eivaisla/Shutterstock.com % of connected households* (2022): 93.1

Massachusetts BestStockFoto/Shutterstock.com % of connected households* (2022): 93

Delaware AndreyKrav/iStock via Getty Images % of connected households* (2022): 92.7

Oregon arboursabroad.com/Shutterstock.com % of connected households* (2022): 92.5

Maryland Alexander Lukatskiy/Shutterstock.com % of connected households* (2022): 92.5

Idaho Kirk Fisher/Shutterstock.com % of connected households* (2022): 92.2

Minnesota bymandesigns/iStock.com % of connected households* (2022): 92.2

Connecticut SevenMaps/Shutterstock.com % of connected households* (2022): 92.2

Alaska TripWalkers/Shutterstock.com % of connected households* (2022): 91.9

Florida Alexander Lukatskiy/Shutterstock.com % of connected households* (2022): 91.8

Nevada RedTango/Shutterstock.com % of connected households* (2022): 91.6

Texas Dallas Events Inc./Shutterstock.com % of connected households* (2022): 91.5

Rhode Island Morrow Long / flickr % of connected households* (2022): 91.4

Vermont Katherine Welles/Shutterstock.com % of connected households* (2022): 91.3

Georgia Alexander Lukatskiy/Shutterstock.com % of connected households* (2022): 91.3

Hawaii aaddyy/Shutterstock.com % of connected households* (2022): 91.3

Arizona Sean Pavone/Shutterstock.com % of connected households* (2022): 91.2

Maine rzdeb/iStock via Getty Images % of connected households* (2022): 91

Virginia BestStockFoto/Shutterstock.com % of connected households* (2022): 91

Kansas marekuliasz/Shutterstock.com % of connected households* (2022): 90.9

Wisconsin rarrarorro/Shutterstock.com % of connected households* (2022): 90.9

Illinois Sean Pavone/iStock via Getty Images % of connected households* (2022): 90.8

Michigan Alexander Lukatskiy/Shutterstock.com % of connected households* (2022): 90.7

Ohio gustavofrazao/iStock via Getty Images % of connected households* (2022): 90.6

New York BonneChance/iStock.com % of connected households* (2022): 90.5

Nebraska Victor Maschek/Shutterstock.com % of connected households* (2022): 90.4

North Carolina Alexander Lukatskiy/Shutterstock.com % of connected households* (2022): 90.3

Indiana Sue Smith/Shutterstock.com % of connected households* (2022): 90.2

South Dakota PeterHermesFurian/iStock via Getty Images % of connected households* (2022): 90.1

Pennsylvania Inkoly/Shutterstock.com % of connected households* (2022): 90.1

Iowa gustavofrazao/iStock via Getty Images % of connected households* (2022): 89.9

Wyoming Ingo70/Shutterstock.com % of connected households* (2022): 89.9

Tennessee AndreyKrav/iStock via Getty Images % of connected households* (2022): 89.7

Missouri Alexander Lukatskiy/Shutterstock.com % of connected households* (2022): 89.7

North Dakota Ground Picture/Shutterstock.com % of connected households* (2022): 89.5

Montana Mihai_Andritoiu/Shutterstock.com % of connected households* (2022): 89.4

Kentucky Prostock-Studio/iStock via Getty Images % of connected households* (2022): 89.2

South Carolina rarrarorro/iStock.com % of connected households* (2022): 89.2

Oklahoma Inkoly/Shutterstock.com % of connected households* (2022): 88.7

Alabama Gustavo Frazao/Shutterstock.com % of connected households* (2022): 87.6

Arkansas Oleksii Liskonih/iStock.com % of connected households* (2022): 86.9

New Mexico Monkey Business Images/Shutterstock.com % of connected households* (2022): 86.8

West Virginia chendongshan/iStock.com % of connected households* (2022): 86.7

Louisiana Sean Pavone/Shutterstock.com % of connected households* (2022): 85.5

Mississippi CrackerClips Stock Media/Shutterstock.com % of connected households* (2022): 84.4