10 Stores Like Princess Polly: Best Alternatives and Affordable Options

Princess Polly is a popular online Australian fashion boutique selling trendy clothes, shoes, and accessories. With a mission to “make on-trend fashion sustainable,” the digital store has attracted shoppers worldwide. However, for many consumers, this online boutique is a bit too pricey, causing them to seek products elsewhere.

Looking for affordable options and similar alternatives to this online fashion retailer? Here are 10 stores like Princess Polly.

10. ASOS

Year founded : 2000

One of the best and most affordable alternatives to Princess Polly is ASOS, a global online clothing store that prioritizes inclusivity and self-expression through fashion. Founded in the year 2000, the store works with over 200 models and provides over 30 sizes.

ASOS’s goal is to have its customers feel their best, no matter what type of style they’re into. The store organizes its clothing and accessories into “collections” for various aesthetics and occasions, from “preppy serves” to “vacay pending.” Not only that, but the online shop carries popular brands like Pretty Lavish, & Other Stories, and even Nike. Customers of Princess Polly will find similar styles and exciting trends at ASOS for a fraction of the cost.

9. Lulus

Year founded : 1996

Another popular Princess Polly alternative is Lulus, a women’s clothing company. This vibrant brand offers “curated collections, exclusive styles, and new items added daily.” Lulus customers can find modern, affordable fashion made from high-quality materials. In fact, many consumers praise Lulus for their reasonable prices on luxurious items. Additionally, the retailer’s offerings range from casual to dressy, covering all occasions and aesthetics.

A great part of shopping at Lulus is that you’ll be supporting a more sustainable brand. While many people believe Lulus is fast fashion, the store actually does not classify itself as such. In fact, its website states: “Lulus is committed to providing customers with products that were manufactured using ethical and fair labor practices.” However, some consumers do criticize the company for its lack of transparency regarding its impact on people, animals, and the planet. The bottom line? Lulus might be better than stores like Shein, but it still has a way to go for full sustainability.

8. H&M

Year founded : 1947

H&M is a popular retailer that’s been around for years. The company sells affordable clothing that spans various aesthetics and generations. Many turn to H&M for cheap alternatives to similar stores like Princess Polly, especially since the quality isn’t as poor as other brands like Shein.

While H&M is a fast fashion brand, it does pay mind to sustainability. In fact, the brand has a separate page on its website outlining its sustainability efforts in three areas: “leading the change, circularity and climate, and fair and equal.” This includes practices such as promoting transparency, striving for net zero across its value chain by 2040, operating within planetary boundaries, having a net-positive impact on biodiversity, and supporting and promoting inclusion and diversity.

In addition to these many beneficial initiatives, the store is also an affordable alternative to Princess Polly, accommodating a variety of unique styles and streetwear.

7. Nasty Gal

Year founded : 2006

With a similar price range and aesthetic to Princess Polly, Nasty Gal is a great alternative if you’re seeking a slightly edgier style of clothing. Not only does the online fashion retailer sell high-quality women’s clothing, shoes, and accessories, but it also has its own label “for gals who know how to own it and have the confidence to just be themselves.”

Many customers praise Nasty Gal for its long-lasting materials, versatility, and plus-sized clothing items. You’re sure to find an outfit for any occasion at this popular, reasonably-priced fashion store.

6. Urban Outfitters

Year founded : 1970

Urban Outfitters is a trendy fast fashion retailer headquartered in Philadelphia. This multi-national company originally catered to creative college-aged men and women with the mission to cultivate a unique retail experience and community center. With over 200 stores in the U.S., Canada, and Europe, Urban Outfitters is a popular and affordable alternative to Princess Polly.

You can find clothing of various styles and aesthetics at Urban Outfitters, whether you’re shopping online or in-store. The website even has featured “shops” with different themes such as “The Love Shop,” “Balletcore Trend,” “Graphics Shop,” and “Essentially UO.”

5. Missguided

Year founded : 2009

Missguided offers “online shopping re-imagined for the modern woman.” The brand’s mission is to empower women to be their authentic selves while maintaining affordable prices. This online fashion retailer carries versatile styles and takes influence from different sources like social media and pop culture. Most of the products are created with millennial women in mind, accommodating a variety of aesthetics and lifestyles (e.g. business vs. casual, active vs. beachy).

While many consumers criticize fast fashion retailers for their unsustainable models, Missguided actually prides itself on its “rapid fashion,” dropping up to 1000 new styles weekly. Keep in mind this might mean the product quality is lower than it is at more sustainable companies like Princess Polly, and the brand’s practices might be less ethical.

Nevertheless, in comparison to Princess Polly, these prices and styles make the store a great alternative.

4. White Fox Boutique

Year founded : 2013

White Fox Boutique is an online fashion retailer that sells affordable, stylish women’s clothing, shoes, and accessories. The brand prides itself on being ahead of the game and making a statement with its bold, trendsetting items. Though it’s an Australian brand, the store offers express shipping worldwide.

Like many other stores on this list, White Fox Boutique is a fast fashion company, dropping hundreds of styles every week. Depending on your shopping habits, the store can be an attractive and affordable alternative to Princess Polly. The online fashion store also offers student discounts, healthcare discounts, and referral discounts.

3. Reformation

Year founded : 2009

One of the pricier options on this list is Reformation. Though you will likely be paying more money for staple pieces at Reformation, odds are they will maintain their quality for much longer than Princess Polly’s products. In the long term, you will likely end up saving more money while purchasing similar styles of clothing. In fact, many consumers love that Reformation’s clothing is thick and holds up quite well over the years.

In terms of sustainability, Reformation self-proclaims: “Being naked is the #1 most sustainable option. Reformation is #2.” With a focus on eco-friendliness and environmental responsibility, the retailer is one of the more sustainable alternatives on this list. However, you might need a slightly larger (not by too much!) budget if you’re shopping at Reformation.

2. Cider

Year founded : 2020

Cider, an online clothing store that launched during the pandemic, has a variety of trendy clothing items that are similar to Princess Polly’s must-haves. However, Cider is also known for its affordability — more so than many others on this list. The fashion retailer also organizes its clothing into trends like cottagecore, gothic romance, and quiet luxury, as well as moods like “New York Minute: Spring ’24,” “Garden Hour: Feeling Cute,” and “Get Psyched: Feeling Nostalgic.”

Similar to stores like Shein and PrettyLittleThing (another store on this list), Cider isn’t the most sustainable option on the market; but if affordability is your priority, this is a great alternative to Princess Polly.

1. PrettyLittleThing

Year founded : 2012

Another inexpensive store is the online retailer PrettyLittleThing. This fast fashion company sells various clothing items that fit different aesthetics. Many shoppers flock to PrettyLittleThing for its affordability, versatility, and accessibility. However, others criticize the store for its unsustainable model, comparing it to brands like Shein — a particularly unethical brand.

According to its website, PrettyLittleThing aims to “inspire confidence in our customers when it comes to how they dress and present themselves to the world, endeavoring to build a community of #EveryBODYinPLT.” Part of their mission is to support body positivity, equality, and confidence for all body types, races, and genders. That being said, the clothing is quite protean and appeals to a wide audience rather than just one generation, gender, or style.

