Beat These Video Games, and Become a Legend

Some of the hardest video games were released for early consoles.

Many of the most difficult games are also best sellers.

Every game on this list will make you see red.

In the world of video games, we all hope to complete a game once we get started. The idea of going “platinum” in the PlayStation world is a real thing, where you complete every aspect of a game. Every gamer wants to play a game to 100%, but it can be difficult to accomplish because of the incredible difficulty levels within some games. Thankfully, Reddit exists, and you can look there for universal agreement on what many Redditors argue are the most challenging video games ever, in no particular order.

12. Zelda II: The Adventure of Link

Metacritic: N/A

Release date: December 1988

December 1988 Genre: Action role-playing, platform

Action role-playing, platform System: GameCube, Nintendo Entertainment System, Game Boy Advance

Zelda Loves a Challenge

Released in December 1988, Nintendo took a new path after the wild success of the original Legend of Zelda. While the game still features Link trying to save Princess Zelda, the side-scrolling gameplay was a departure from the massive success of the overhead style that made The Legend of Zelda a winner. Even though the game was successful, it was lauded for its challenging gameplay.

11. Returnal

Metacritic: 86

Release date: April 2021

April 2021 Genre: Third-person shooter, roguelike

Third-person shooter, roguelike System: Windows, PlayStation 5

Returning Frustration

A wildly popular AAA title, Returnal is a third-person shooter and roguelike video game released in April 2021. Since its release, it has plagued users with challenges, including returning to the beginning if you die during the first half of the game. Even with its share of fans, critics and regular gamers praise and scream at the game’s “ridiculously difficult” levels.

10. Celeste

Metacritic: 92

Release date: January 2018

January 2018 Genre: Platform

Platform System: Linux, Windows, Switch, PlayStation, Xbox

Jump Away

One of the best-pixelated games of all time, Celeste was originally a pet project of two developers. After seeing the game’s success on the PICO-8 platform, Celeste went wide with a complete game release, and since then, it’s been a nail-biting experience for gamers as you try and time your jumps perfectly.

9. Geometry Dash

Metacritic: N/A

Release date: August 2013

August 2013 Genre: Runner, music, platformer

Runner, music, platformer System: iOS, Android, Windows

Dash Your Way to Anger

One of the hardest mobile video games ever, Geometry Dash, was mentioned dozens of times on Reddit. First released in 2013 on iOS and Android, reviews immediately focused on enjoyable gameplay and frustratingly challenging difficulty levels. Completing the 26 main levels of the game requires significant patience.

8. Contra

Metacritic: N/A

Release date: February 1987

February 1987 Genre: Run and gun

Run and gun System: Arcade, Nintendo Entertainment System

Contra Your Way to Anger

Nintendo

One of the most beloved retro games from the Nintendo Entertainment System, Contra is also one of the most difficult. While the game’s popularity as one of the highest-grossing games in 1987 is not up for debate, its difficulty level has been a hot topic for years. Using an eight-way joystick in the arcade and on a home console makes this title all the more challenging.

7. Ninja Gaiden

Metacritic: N/A

Release date: March 1989

March 1989 Genre: Platform, action, hack-and-slash

Platform, action, hack-and-slash System: MS-DOS, Arcade, Lynx, Atari ST

Ninja Moves Required

Nintendo

The first game in the Ninja Gaiden franchise is also one of the most difficult games ever. Released in 1989, it was the highest-grossing arcade conversion kit. Set in 1999, the game’s beat ‘em up style focused on saving the President of the United States and stopping a nuclear launch while being ridiculously difficult.

6. Battletoads

Metacritic: 72

Release date: June 1991

June 1991 Genre: Beat ’em up, platformer

Beat ’em up, platformer System: NES, Game Boy, Super NES, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch

Teenage Mutant Alternatives

Nintendo

A truly iconic video game title, Battletoads has existed as a franchise since 1991. Released as something of a competitor to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, the original NES game in 1991 was best known for its rage-inducing difficulty. This helped the game develop a rabid following of those who love to be gluttons for punishment in trying to make their way to the Dark Queen as the final boss.

5. Super Meat Boy

Metacritic: 90

Release date: October 2010

October 2010 Genre: Platformer

Platformer System: Xbox 360, Xbox, PlayStation

Super Difficult

Steam

A 2010 platform game, Super Meat Boy, is unquestionably one of the most challenging games you will ever play. Even if you finish the game, you still have to contend with the game’s “Dark” levels, which get progressively more difficult. There is little question as to why Super Meat Boy has had a large fan base since its Xbox 360 release, but over 300 levels, you are bound to get endlessly frustrated.

4. Cuphead

Metacritic: 86

Release date: September 2017

September 2017 Genre: Run and gun

Run and gun System: Xbox One/X/S, PlayStation ⅘, Nintendo Switch

Beautiful Graphics, Difficult Gameplay

Steam

With its unique graphics, the run-and-gun style of Cuphead has been met with applause from gamers everywhere. Also considered one of the best soundtracks of all time, the game’s difficulty is wildly challenging, even if you opt for the lowest “simple” difficulty mode.

3. Lion King

Metacritic: 77

Release date: November 1994

November 1994 Genre: Platformer

Platformer System: Super Nintendo, Sega Genesis, PlayStation 4

Super Nintendo’s Most Difficult Game

Steam

One of the best movie tie-ins the Super Nintendo has ever launched, The Lion King, is also one of the most frustrating. Launched for both Nintendo and Sega in 1994, the game follows Simba’s journey in this side-scrolling platformer up to a final battle with Scar. The notion that the game abruptly ends when the player loses all their lives has frustrated gamers for generations. Players also joke about the game’s “easy” setting being the most difficult “easy” setting ever.

2. Arcade Super Punch-Out

Metacritic: N/A

Release date: October 1994

October 1994 Genre: Sports

Sports System: Arcade, Switch

Before Mike Tyson

Nintendo

Originally released in 1984 as an arcade title, Punch-Out is one of the best-known boxing games ever. Before the game switched to having Mike Tyson as the main character, Super Macho Man was the most difficult fighter ever, and you would throw quarters at this machine trying to win. Thankfully, Nintendo brought it to the Switch as a playable title through Switch Online, if only to anger fans of retro titles once again.

1. Ghosts ‘n Goblins

Metacritic: 74

Release date: September 1985

September 1985 Genre: Platformer

Platformer System: Arcade, Game Boy Color, PC, Nintendo Entertainment System

Ghosts ‘n Frustration

Nintendo

If there is one game that regularly pops up on Reddit as being the hardest ever, it’s Ghosts ‘n Goblins. As the player, you can only be hit twice before losing your life, which results in having to restart the level. There is also a timer you must race against, and if you don’t reach a new checkpoint in time, you must restart the level. One of the game’s highlights is that initially beating the final boss forces the player to replay the game on a higher difficulty level to see the game’s true ending.