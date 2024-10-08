Stock Market Looks Positive Tuesday, After a Negative Start to the Week ShutterstockProfessional / Shutterstock.com

Stock futures showed signs of recovery following a brutal day on Wall Street yesterday with all major U.S. indices down close to 1%, as higher oil prices spooked some investors.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 70 points, while S&P 500 futures gained 0.4% and Nasdaq 100 futures climbed 0.5%.

Monday saw the Dow drop by nearly 400 points, with the S&P 500 falling by almost 1%. Utilities stocks, despite having an incredible run in 2024 was the hardest hit industry on Monday, dropping 2.30% on the day.

Oil prices also fluctuated, with West Texas Intermediate crude starting the week above $77 per barrel but falling by 2% as traders monitored geopolitical tensions in the Middle East. Despite last week’s market rally after a strong jobs report, volatility remains as concerns over the Federal Reserve’s future rate decisions and ongoing global conflicts persist. Investors are now focusing on upcoming economic data, including the Consumer Price Index report on Thursday.

