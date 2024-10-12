Larry Ellison Gained $47 Billion This Year By Doing This Kimberly White / Getty Images

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) co-founder and multi-billionaire Larry Ellison’s net worth has been explosive.

With $211.6 billion, he’s now No. 2 on the Forbes list of billionaires, sandwiched between Elon Musk’s $260.8 billion net worth and Mark Zuckerberg’s $205 billion. Even Jeff Bezos isn’t far off with $200.9 billion thanks to the growth of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Key Points About This Article:

Billionaire Larry Ellison is the largest shareholder of Oracle with more than a 40% stake.

Ellison also created his fortune with Tesla and substantial real estate holdings.

Holding more than 40% of his company’s stock, Ellison could retake the No. 1 spot.

In September alone, Ellison raked in another $33 billion when shares of Oracle ran from about $140 to $174.37 on impressive earnings.

Plus, the company just raised its revenue outlook for fiscal 2026 to $66 billion from $65 billion. Oracle also raised its revenue outlook for fiscal 2029 to $104 billion. All thanks to the artificial intelligence and cloud infrastructure booms, which show no signs of cooling.

Fueling further upside, Oracle partnered with Amazon, Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG). All of which now puts Oracle in a prime position for further solid growth.

In fact, as noted by Ellison on a recent earnings call, “With Oracle Database to be able to run AWS, Microsoft and Google, is incredibly important,” Ellison said on the call. “It will absolutely accelerate database growth in the public cloud. But we expect that private clouds will greatly outnumber public clouds as companies decide they don’t want — they want the Oracle Cloud behind their firewall, in their data center, with no neighbors,” as quoted by CNBC.

Aside from raking in a fortune from Oracle, the billionaire has been actively investing in real estate. Most recently, he bought the Eau Palm Beach Resort and Spa in Florida for an undisclosed amount. Plus, according to Costar.com, his hospitality portfolio also includes “Four Seasons Resort Lanai, Sensei Lanai, Nobu Ryokan Malibu, Nobu Hotel Palo Alto, the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe, and Sensei Porcupine Creek.”

He also owns property in South Florida, California, and all over the Hawaiian island of Lanai.

Investing in Real Estate Can be Lucrative for Any Investor

A9 STUDIO / Shutterstock.com

While most of us wish we could have a net worth of $211.6 billion, a 40% stake in Oracle and a substantial real estate portfolio, we can still invest just as wisely as Ellison has. Especially with real estate.

That’s because real estate is a tangible asset that offers income and long-term growth opportunities. For one, historically, real estate values increased over time, which can help create long-term appreciation.

Two, real estate, most notably a rental property, can create a steady flow of income that could eventually serve as an income source in retirement. Three, real estate has solid tax benefits, including mortgage interest and property tax deductions.

We also have to consider that real estate is becoming far more attractive, especially with lower interest rates. After all, when interest rates drop, the cost of borrowing drops, which can lead to a pickup in home sales. That’s because lower rates make monthly mortgage payments much more affordable, making homeownership accessible for a greater number of buyers.

Lower rates are also a strong catalyst for real estate development. Developers who rely on financing for larger-scale projects can lock in lower borrowing costs, which makes it easier to fund newer and more projects.

Investing in commercial real estate, like Ellison, could also be beneficial.

Granted, commercial real estate has faced a great deal of chaos thanks to elevated interest rates and inflation. However, with rates coming down and inflation cooling, CRE growth is expected to come back strong.

According to Deloitte, “Results from Deloitte’s 2025 commercial real estate outlook survey give some indication that commercial real estate owners and investors are hopeful that 2025 will emerge as a year of potential recovery over two years of muted revenues and pullbacks in spending. After two consecutive years where most survey respondents expected revenue declines, 88% of global respondents now report they expect their company’s revenues to increase going forward, a substantial shift from the 60% who expected further declines last year. Moreover, 60% of respondents expect growth to be in excess of 5% year over year.”

Ellison’s Top Rules for Success

Ilan Costica / Wikimedia Commons

For one, Ellison says you should never limit yourself.

Financial success involves constant growth. As he once said, a company is like a shark. “It either has to move forward or it dies. And that’s true about your company.”

Two, you’re not going to be Steve Jobs, Steve Ellison or Bill Gates. “To model yourself after Steve Jobs is like saying, ‘I’d like to paint like Picasso, what should I do? Should I use more red,” asked Ellison. It’s not going to happen, unfortunately. But you can look at the qualities of those billionaires and attempt to emulate what they’ve done.

Three, always be sure to play by your own rules. No one ever became successful by playing by the rules of others. Create your own rules. Break your own rules. Step out of your comfort zone for growth.

