Technology Legend Larry Ellison Has Over 95% of His Net Worth in 1 Stock

Billionaire Larry Ellison has significant holdings in Tesla and real estate.

But his massive net worth is almost entirely in one stock.

Billionaire Larry Ellison is a figure of unparalleled financial success and is widely considered one of the shrewdest investors and moguls ever to emerge in Silicon Valley. His wealth, ranking him among the top five wealthiest individuals globally, is a testament to his incredible business acumen and wild entrepreneurial spirit.

Ellison is currently the second or third-richest person in the world, with a net worth of $206 billion. He recently surpassed Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) founder Jeff Bezos, who had held the title on and off since 2016. The back-and-forth positioning between the two tech titans depends on Amazon’s and Oracle’s closing stock prices on any trading day.

Ellison has a huge Tesla position.

According to the latest data from 2023, Ellison owns approximately 1.5%, or 15 million, of Tesla Inc.’s (NASDAQ: TSLA) outstanding shares. He joined Tesla’s board of directors in December 2018 and acquired a stake in the company around that time. His stake in Tesla was worth an estimated $10 billion in 2023, though the exact value fluctuates with Tesla’s stock price.

Ellison stepped down from Tesla’s board of directors in 2022 but still has a large ownership stake. Despite his significant holdings in the electric vehicle giant, they are a tiny part of his overall net worth.

He also has massive real estate holdings

Ellison is known for his extensive real estate holdings, spanning the United States and internationally. His real estate portfolio is estimated to be worth billions of dollars and includes many properties, from luxury homes to islands. Here are some of the critical properties in his real estate portfolio:

He bought 98% of the island of Lanai, 39 miles across the Pacific from the west side of Maui, in 2012 for $300 million. The island features two luxury Four Seasons resorts.

Ellison owns multiple properties around Lake Tahoe, including a massive compound on 144 acres known as the “Cal Neva Lodge” estate.

Ellison purchased an oceanfront mansion in Palm Beach, Florida, in 2021 for around $80 million. This property covers more than 7 acres and is one of the largest estates in the area.

Oracle remains the difference maker for Ellison

Founded in 1977 by Ellison and two others and rebranded as Oracle Corp. (NASDAQ: ORCL) in 1982, the company offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide.

Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering includes various cloud software applications, including:

Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management

Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management

Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management

Oracle Cerner Healthcare

NetSuite applications suite

Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing

Oracle recently announced that it partnered with Amazon Web Services to allow AWS customers to use Oracle artificial intelligence applications within the Amazon cloud. The deal completes what Wall Street has dubbed as Oracle’s “triple crown” of partnerships with cloud computing giants with its previously announced deals and partnerships with Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) and Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT).

Ellison’s massive net worth is almost entirely his Oracle holdings

Ellison owns nearly 42% of Oracle, which is a stunning 1,145,732,253 shares of the software giant. This makes up an estimated 95% of Ellison’s net worth. While it’s been reported that Ellison leverages his giant position to gain liquidity for his real estate and other investments, the fact that he remains so invested in the stock of the company he started is a testament to his belief in Oracle for the future. Plus, at 80, what’s the point of selling and taking the massive tax hit?

