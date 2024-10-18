Live Market Updates: Nasdaq Composite Up | NFLX & ISRG Crush Earnings

Live Updates
Apple A Big Market Mover Todady8:07 am
Shares of Apple (Nasdaq: AAPL) are up 1.75% in premarket trading to $236 per share. The primary driver is a positive research note out from Counterpoint.
The researcher notes that sales of Apple’s iPhone 16 Pro / iPhone 16 Pro Max in China are up 44% versus the prior year’s model. However, overall iPhone sales in China dipped 2% due to waning demand for older models.
Still, with Apple battling for market share in China, the strength of its most expensive models will be met with enthusiasm from investors. The company has hoped for a ‘supercycle’ of iPhone demand driven by new artificial intelligence features, but sales data has on iPhone 16 sales has been mixed.
Intuitive Surgical Up 6.4% premarket7:58 am
Another major earnings beat from yesterday afternoon was Intuitive Surgical (Nasdaq: ISRG). The robotics surgery company reported EPS of $1.84, which was significantly beyond estimates of $1.64.
Like Netflix, the stock has performed very well across the past year. Heading into today, it was already up 43.1% on the year. Also like Netflix, it is seeing earnings growth significantly outpace sales as it optimizes cost efficiencies across its business.
Major indexes faded late in Thursday’s trading, with the Nasdaq Composite finishing up just .036%. The S&P 500 fell .017%, while the Dow Jones led major indexes with a .37% gain.
As of 7:30 a.m. on Friday, stocks are generally up in premarket trading.
- Nasdaq Futures: Up 93.00 (+.46%)
- S&P 500 Futures: Up 11.75 (+.20%)
- Dow Jones Industrial Futures: Down 23 (-.05%)
Earnings continue to be the dominant story. Let’s look at some of today’s biggest headlines.
Friday Morning Earnings
Earnings this morning before the bell include some major companies like Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG), Schlumberger (NYSE: SLB), and American Express (NYSE: AXP).
So far, so good. All three stocks have beat earnings estimates.
- American Express: EPS of $3.49 vs estimates of $3.28
- Schlumberger: EPS of $.89 vs estimates of $.88
- Procter & Gamble: EPS of $1.93 vs. estimates of $1.90
Banking & banking-related stocks continue to perform well across this earnings season. Another bright spot that’s emerging is consumer spending. Retail sales came in. better than expected and Procter & Gamble’s earnings are another point of optimism.
The company did come up short on sales relative to Wall Street estimates. However, the slowdown was attributed mostly to weakness in Chinese consumer spending.
Netflix Crushes Earnings
Netflix (Nasdaq: NFLX) announced earnings after market close yesterday, and just about every metric they reported beat estimates.
The company reported EPS of $5.40 ($5.12 expected) and revenue also beat expectations. Another closely watched metric is the company’s paid net additions, which once again exceed expectations by a comfortable margin (5.07 million vs. 4.52 million).
Looking ahead, guidance exceeded expectations.
The company has managed to keep content budgets flat from spending in 2019 while adding more than 100 million subscribers. This has led to significant margin expansion.
Streaming competitors like Disney and Paramount cutting back on spending has created a far better competitive dynamic for Netflix. The stock was up 47% year-to-date headed into yesterday and is up 6.58% in pre-market trading.
